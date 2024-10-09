Mexico Mayor's Beheading Days After Swearing In Shocks Country | What We Know

Within three days since the city government's secretary, Francisco Tapia, was shot to death, the mayor of the city of Chilpancingo, the capital of Mexico's violence-plagued state of Guerrero was reportedly beheaded on Sunday, the state's governor confirmed.
As per reports, Alejandro Arcos, the mayor was killed within six days since he took charge as the mayor of the city with a population size of around 2,80,000. According to Guerrero's state attorney general's office, the matter is under investigation.
The official confirmation took time to come. Confirming the incident Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado said in a statement shared on social media,"His loss mourns the entire Guerrero society and fills us with indignation,"
Several photos of a severed head on top of a pick-up truck, appearing to be that of Arcos, have made rounds on social media and WhatsApp.
It has been reported that Arcos told local media he needed more protection, however no formal request was received by the authorities. Ij such situations, the state and federal governments have the liberty to offer mayors bulletproof vehicles, additional bodyguards and emergency alert systems.
The capital city, according to the Associated Press, is primarily dominated by two warring drug gangs, the Ardillos and the Tlacos. The Mexican gangs and drug cartels are often known to target mayors to press demands for extortion payments, government contracts and the appointment of henchmen to municipal police forces.
At least 6 public officials killed in Guerrero
In light of the recent killings and "the situation of ungovernability in Guerrero", Senator Alejandro Moreno, the head of Mexico's PRI political party, called on the federal attorney general's office to lead the investigation into Arcos and Tapia's murders.
In recent times, Guerrero has become one of the deadliest states for aspiring and elected public officials, as well as for journalists with the killing of at least six candidates for public office the state.
Other mayors seek protection
In light of the beheading incident in Guerrero, other mayors in Mexico have sought more protection, officials said on Tuesday. According to Federal Public Safety Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch, four mayors requested protection on Monday.
The requests came from Guerrero and another violence-plagued state, Guanajuato. The situation in Guanajuato is so bad that ahead of the country's June elections, at least four mayoral candidates were killed.