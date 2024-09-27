What Are The Key Accusations Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams?

In another incident, prosecutors allege that in 2021, Adams intervened to ensure that the Turkish consulate building in New York could open without passing required safety inspections. According to the indictment, a Turkish diplomat pressured Adams to persuade a New York fire department official to bypass the inspection process, threatening that the official would lose his job if the building was not approved. The consulate building opened without the fire department's clearance, allegedly after Adams’ intervention. In return, a Turkish official reportedly reminded Adams that it was "his turn to repay" the favors he had received.