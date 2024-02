A man accused of beheading his father in suburban Philadelphia posted a gruesome video on social media that shows him holding up the severed head and railing against the government, authorities said Wednesday.

Justin Mohn, 32, who is charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse, was armed and had jumped a fence at a National Guard facility about 160 kilometers away when he was arrested late Tuesday, hours after the killing, a Guard spokeswoman said.