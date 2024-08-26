International

Macron Breaks Silence On Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Arrest, Says Decision 'Not Political'

Taking to social media platform X, Macron stated - "France is deeply committed to freedom of expression and communication, to innovation, and to the spirit of entrepreneurship. It will remain so".

french president emmanuel macron
French President Emmanuel Macron | Photo: AP
info_icon

Days after Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in France, President Emmanuel Macron has dismissed any "politican motivations" behind the detention and spoken out against the false information being spread online.

Taking to social media platform X, Macron stated - "France is deeply committed to freedom of expression and communication, to innovation, and to the spirit of entrepreneurship. It will remain so".

Pavel Durov, the co-founder and CEO of Telegram messaging platform was detained and arrested by French authorities on Saturday. As per local media, the arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into child sex abuse, drug trafficking and other illegal activities taking place through Telegram.

Breaking his silence on the matter, Macron upheld the importance of free speech and confirmed that Durov's arrest was part of an ongoing judicial investigation.

"In a state governed by the rule of law, freedoms are upheld within a legal framework, both on social media and in real life, to protect citizens and respect their fundamental rights. It is up to the judiciary, in full independence, to enforce the law. The arrest of the president of Telegram on French soil took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation. It is in no way a political decision. It is up to the judges to rule on the matter," stated Macron.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Arrested In France - | Photo: AP
Telegram CEO Arrest: App Denies Charges; Tech CEOs Rally For Pavel Durov's Urgent Release

BY Outlook Web Desk

As per news agency AFP, France's Ofmin, an agency established to combat violence against minors, issued the arrest warrant for Durov. The charges against Durov include fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organised crime, and the promotion of terrorism.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Inaugural Uttarakhand Premier League Set For September 15-22
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs BAN Match On TV And Online In India
  3. AFG Vs NZ, One-Off Test: ACB Announce 20-Member Preliminary Squad; Rashid Khan Ignored
  4. Pakistan's Former Head Coach Mudassar Nazar Calls PCB Officials 'Confused' And 'Unlearning'
  5. Star Seeks $100mn Discount On T20WC Value; Wants To Renegotiate $3bn Broadcast Deal: Report
Football News
  1. Shillong Lajong 0-3 NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 1st SF Highlights: NEUFC Beat SLFC, Book Their Spot In The Final
  2. Lars Knudsen Takes The Reins Of The Danish National Team As Interim Coach
  3. Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Pep Guardiola Hails Pressing 'Animal' Erling Haaland
  4. Chelsea Women 1-0 Arsenal Women: Blues Coach Sonia Bompastor Pleased With Team's Progress
  5. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Former England Manager Passes Away Aged 76
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz At US Open Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  2. Novak Djokovic At US Open 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  3. Sumit Nagal At US Open 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  4. US Open 2024: Who Has The Best Shot At Title? Players Not Too Sure
  5. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Vows 'I Will Be 100%' At Flushing Meadows After Ankle Concern
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Yogi Adityanath Urges People To Desist From Committing Mistakes Like Bangladesh, Says ‘Batenge Toh Katenge’
  2. 2 Dead, 1 Injured After Wall Collapse In Mumbai's Kalbadevi, Rescue Ops On
  3. Devastating Floods Kill Dozens In Tripura
  4. Badlapur Sexual Assault: Accused Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody By Thane Court
  5. Day In Pics: August 26, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  2. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
  3. What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
  4. Rare Mosquito-Borne Virus Is Causing Alarm In US Towns | Key Details
  5. Walmart Recalls Around 10,000 Apple Juices Over Arsenic Contamination Concerns
World News
  1. Macron Breaks Silence On Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Arrest, Says Decision 'Not Political'
  2. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  3. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
  4. Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus Greets Hindu Brethren On Janmashtami, Promises Interfaith Harmony
  5. 3 Stabbed During Notting Hill Carnival As UK Records Rise In Knife Attacks
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 33 In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know