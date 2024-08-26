Macron Breaks Silence On Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Arrest, Says Decision 'Not Political'

Days after Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in France, President Emmanuel Macron has dismissed any "politican motivations" behind the detention and spoken out against the false information being spread online.
Taking to social media platform X, Macron stated - "France is deeply committed to freedom of expression and communication, to innovation, and to the spirit of entrepreneurship. It will remain so".
Pavel Durov, the co-founder and CEO of Telegram messaging platform was detained and arrested by French authorities on Saturday. As per local media, the arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into child sex abuse, drug trafficking and other illegal activities taking place through Telegram.
Breaking his silence on the matter, Macron upheld the importance of free speech and confirmed that Durov's arrest was part of an ongoing judicial investigation.
"In a state governed by the rule of law, freedoms are upheld within a legal framework, both on social media and in real life, to protect citizens and respect their fundamental rights. It is up to the judiciary, in full independence, to enforce the law. The arrest of the president of Telegram on French soil took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation. It is in no way a political decision. It is up to the judges to rule on the matter," stated Macron.
As per news agency AFP, France's Ofmin, an agency established to combat violence against minors, issued the arrest warrant for Durov. The charges against Durov include fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organised crime, and the promotion of terrorism.