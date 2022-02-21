Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Light Rain Brings Hope For Fire-Ravaged Argentina Province

Wildfires that have been ravaging northern Argentina for several weeks advanced relentlessly, light rains that began over the weekend gave some hope to firefighters.

Light Rain Brings Hope For Fire-Ravaged Argentina Province
Representational image of a wildfire in US. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 12:25 pm

Wildfires that have been ravaging northern Argentina for several weeks advanced relentlessly Sunday, although the light rains that began over the weekend gave some hope to firefighters.

Corrientes province is the most affected area, where officials said at least eight separate fires continued to burn and had devastated at least 9 per cent of its territory.

The flames are consuming about 30,000 hectares (89,000 acres) a day in Corrientes, destroying almost 800,000 hectares so far, according to the latest official reports.

Strong winds, low humidity and dryness from drought have helped the fires spread since mid-January. Forecasters said the light rains that were falling Sunday were expected to continue throughout the coming week.

The mainly rural province of farms, ranches and forests normally is characterized by abundant rain.

“It never happened to us, we never lived something like this, we were really overcome,” said one resident, Jorge Ayala,

Authorities estimate losses so far at more than 26 billion Argentine pesos (more than USD 240 million), and experts say the province could need years to recover.

Firefighting units have begun to arrive from all corners of Argentina and also from Brazil and Bolivia.

Artists and public figures are campaigning to raise funds for the victims, while donations of basic goods are pouring into the area.

People are bringing fruit, water and ice, said Laura Núñez, a volunteer helping fight the blazes. “They bring it in a trailer, they are getting everything possible so that we can focus on the fire and try to help,” she said.

The light rainfall cheered the firefighters.

“It's a blessing from God, I think God took pity on us,” said another volunteer, Estefanía Riveiro, who is carrying buckets of water to “help our animals.”

With PTI inputs

Tags

International US Wildfires Wildfires International News USA Argentina South America
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan To Visit Russia

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan To Visit Russia

War In Ukraine Will Test India's US-Russia Diplomacy

US: Biden Agrees To Meet Putin If He Halts Ukraine Attack

US Claims Russia Has Ordered Final preparations For Invasion

‘State Of Border Will Determine State Of Relationship With China’: S Jaishankar At Munich Security Conference

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India's captain Rohit Sharma holds the winners trophy after their win in the third Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata. Indian won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer Shine As India Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

Deepak Patel, who came all the way from Nagpur, poses with the Tricolour painted on his body.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Cricket-starved Fans Throng Eden Gardens For Series Finale

The Olympic flag prepares to be handed over during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: China's Troubled Games Conclude

Models on the catwalk during the Richard Quinn show at the Lindley Hall, London, during London Fashion Week 2022.

Thames On Fire

A polling agent verifies the name of a person before he casts his vote at a polling station near the India-Pakistan border for the Punjab State Assembly elections in the village of Bachiwind, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Amritsar.

Showdown In The West

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth, during the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Hathras.

The Poll Bandwagon Rolls East