Late Snowstorms Hit Coastal South Africa: 2 Dead, Major Highways Closed, Flooding Risks Loom

Unseasonably late snowstorms swept through coastal South Africa, causing two deaths and widespread disruption, including highway closures and flooding risks. Authorities are warning of potential dangers as snow begins to melt, particularly in the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Free State.

south african snowstorm
Snowstorm In South Africa Kills 2 Photo: Pexels
Unseasonably late snowstorms struck coastal regions of South Africa over the weekend, claiming two lives and leading to the closure of several major highways, reported AP.

The fatalities were caused by hypothermia after the victims became trapped in vehicles stranded on the N3 highway, a key route to the coastal city of Durban. Among the victims was a 39-year-old woman who was stuck in a minibus.

The provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Free State bore the brunt of the storms, with officials cautioning that some areas could face flooding as the snow begins to melt. Many farmers saw their crops buried under snow for two days.

Emergency crews worked to tow dozens of trucks and other vehicles stranded in the snow, while others provided food and warm drinks to drivers who had been stuck for hours.

Motorists were advised to exercise caution when driving in areas that have been cleared of snow.

This rare August snow follows a season marked by extreme heat and disruption. - AP
BY Outlook International Desk

Schools in KwaZulu-Natal were shut down, and provincial cooperative governance minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi issued a warning that communities near the Tugela River could face potential flooding.

“As schools remain closed, parents are urged to keep children away from unguarded bodies of water, including rivers and dams,” Buthelezi stated.

