Justin Trudeau Gets Oct 28 Deadline As Liberal MPs Call On Canadian PM To Resign

Justin Trudeau has been given a deadline of October 28 to respond to the dissidents and MPs that have called on him to step down.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau | Photo: AP
As the diplomatic ties between India and Canada escalate and Justin Trudeau's rating reaches an all-time low, MPs from Trudeau's Liberal Party have asked the Canadian prime minister to consider resigning from the post.

As per CBC News, at least 24 MPs have signed an agreement to call on Trudeau to step down as the party leader.

In September 2024, the New Democratic Party led by Jagmeet Singh withdrew its support for the Liberal Party, bringing the Trudeau government back to minority status. Trudeau's popularity had already been low among Canadian voters but with the recent deterioration in India-Canada ties, party MPs also called on Trudeau to step down.

Despite pressure from MPs, Trudeau has stated that the party stands "strong and united" and he remains confident that he is the best person to lead the party for the October 2025 Elections.

However, speaking to the Globe and Mail, Liberal MPs stated that the prime minister would reflect on the concerns raised during the caucus.

Justin Trudea-led Liberals formed a minority government in 2021 with a supply-and-confidence deal with NDP - | Photo: AP/ Kelly Clark
Justin Trudeau’s 2025 Bid As PM At Risk After NDP Retracts Support | What’s Next For Canadian Politics?

BY Danita Yadav

Ahead of the presidential elections next year, the Liberal party's popularity has sunk in the eyes of Canadian voters. As per the latest polls by CBC, the Conservative Part led by Pierre Poilievre leads by 19 points over Trudeau's Liberal Party.

Canada Elections National Polls
Conservatives Lead Over Liberals Ahead Of Canadian Polls Photo: | CBC News
Justin Trudeau's popularity continues to drop. Voters have already criticised the Canadian PM for the ongoing housing, unemployment and immigration crises. The diplomatic showdown with India, which has garnered global attention, has also become one of the reasons for Trudeau's criticism.

Justin Trudeau has been serving as the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada since 2015 and has been the leader of the Party Leader since 2013.

In the 2015 federal elections, Trudeau and the Liberals won 184 seats of the 338 seats and formed a strong majority government.

However, in the 2019 federal elections, the Liberal Party formed a minority government with 157 seats. In 2022, Liberals entered a confidence and supply agreement with Jagmeet Singh's NDP, which was ultimately withdrawn in 2024.

