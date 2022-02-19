Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Jaishankar Meets German Counterpart; Discusses Bilateral And Global Issues

Jaishankar arrived in Germany on Friday to take part in the Munich Security Conference (MSC).

Jaishankar Meets German Counterpart; Discusses Bilateral And Global Issues
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 8:48 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and held a wide range of discussion covering bilateral and global issues, including the Indo-Pacific, the developments surrounding Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan. Jaishankar also met his Iranian counterpart H. Amirabdollahian and held productive discussions on bilateral economic cooperation, Afghanistan and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

Jaishankar arrived in Germany on Friday to take part in the Munich Security Conference (MSC). The MSC is expected to extensively deliberate on the escalating tension between the NATO countries and Russia over Ukraine. "A wide ranging discussion with German Foreign Minister @ABaerbock. Focused on climate action and SDGs, bilaterally and globally," he said in a tweet.

"Covered Afghanistan, Indo Pacific and Ukraine. Looking forward to building further on today's meeting," he said. At MSC, he will participate in a panel discussion on the Indo-Pacific and will also lead discussions at an 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' event, being hosted by the Indian consulate in Munich and the Observer Research Foundation.

Related stories

Jaishankar To Visit Germany And France From Feb 18 To 23

Jaishankar Lauds Indian Community's Key Role In Shaping Positive Image In Australia

Jaishankar Dismisses China's Opposition To Quad; Says It Will Do 'Positive Things', Contribute To Prosperity And Stability Of Indo-Pacific

Jaishankar also held a series of talks with foreign ministers and other senior delegates on the sidelines of the MSC. He held a "productive meeting" with Iranian Foreign Minister H.Amirabdollahian where the two leaders discussed economic cooperation and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). "Productive meeting with Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian. Discussed economic cooperation, connectivity, JCPOA and Afghanistan," Jaishankar tweeted.

The JCPOA is an agreement on the Iranian nuclear programme reached in Vienna on July 14, 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States; plus Germany) together with the European Union. The future of the deal was called in question after the United States' unilateral pull out in May 2018. He also met Slovenian Foreign Minister Anže Logar.

"Happy to see my friend Dr. @AnzeLog again. Recalled my memorable visit to Slovenia in September 2021. Discussed our bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on global trends," he said. During his meeting with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg, the two leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues.

"Delighted to meet Austrian FM @a_schallenberg. Indulged in some Delhi nostalgia. Talked about bilateral and regional issues. Hoping to see him in India soon," he said. Jaishankar also met Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and they agreed to step up preparations for the Strategic Partnership Council meeting. "Glad to meet Saudi FM @FaisalbinFarhan. Agreed to step up preparations for the Strategic Partnership Council meeting. Valued his insights on challenges faced by the global economy," he tweeted.

In his meeting with Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani, Jaishankar appreciated his perspectives on the regional situation. "Pleasure to meet FM @DZalkaliani of Georgia. Carried forward our discussions from my July 2021 visit. His perspectives on the regional situation were useful. Look forward to receiving him in Delhi," he said. From Germany, Jashankar will travel to France where he will hold bilateral talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on February 20.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

International S Jaishankar Germany India-Germany External Affairs Minister (EAM) Ukraine Bilateral Relations S Jaishankar Germany Berlin
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Hong Kong Reports More Than 6,000 New Cases In Virus Surge

Hong Kong Reports More Than 6,000 New Cases In Virus Surge

Jaishankar Meets Singapore Defence Minister And Ex-US Defence Secretary Mattis

Somalia: Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured

Australia Accuses China Of Firing Laser At Its Surveillance Aircraft

Behind China's Olympics, The Saga Of A Chained Woman Unfolds

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their fingers marked with indelible ink, after casting their votes during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai.

DMK Eyes Full-Spectrum Dominance

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal