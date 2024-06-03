International

Israel Urges Citizens To Leave Maldives After Govt Announces Entry Ban In Solidarity With Palestine

Shortly after the Maldives government announced its entry ban for all Israeli passport holders, the Tel Aviv government has urged citizens to leave and avoid travels to the island nation.

AP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Photo: AP
info_icon

Citing the ongoing Gaza war, the Maldives government announced a ban on all Israeli passport holders. The decision was announced by President Mohammed Muizu's office on Sunday as a response to ongoing Israeli bombardment in the Palestinian territory. Following the ban issued by Maldives, the Israeli government has urged all citizens in the island nation is leave as soon as possible.

Following the anger due to the Gaza war in Maldives, which is a predominantly Muslim country, President Mohamed Muizzu has "resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports".

A spokesperson from the president's office added that the date for this new law will be announced soon. Along with this, a special envoy to assess Palestinian needs and to oversee a fundraising campaign for UNRWA will be appointed.

Israelis Urged To Leave And Avoid Travel To Maldives

IN response to the Maldives' entry ban, the Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a travel advisory for all Israeli passport holders, including those with dual citizenship.

"For Israeli citizens already in the country, it is recommended to consider leaving, because if they find themselves in distress for any reason, it will be difficult for us to assist,” read the statement issued.

Israelis were also told to avoid travelling to the Indian Ocean archipalego even if they hold a second passport from another country.

In the early 1990s, the Maldvies government had removed its entry ban for Israelis and worked towards normalising ties with the Jewish state till 2010. However, normalisation efforts died down after the toppling of the Mohamed Nasheed government in 2012.

Along with Maldives, Israeli passport holders have also not been allowed to enter Algeria, Bangladesh, Brunei, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Yemen.

