Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Iran Vows Revenge For 2 Officers Killed By Israel In Syria

The foreign ministry's website quoted ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying revenge for the Monday strike will definitely be taken.

Representational image AP Photo

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 10:01 pm

Iran's foreign ministry strongly condemned on Wednesday the killing of two Iranian Revolutionary Guard officers in an Israeli missile attack on the Syrian capital.


The Guard in a statement late Tuesday identified the two dead men as colonels Ehsan Karbalaipour and Morteza Saeednejad. It said in the same statement that Israel would "pay for this crime.”

Hundreds of Iranian forces have died in combat against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq. Iran says its forces there are only advisors.

With PTI inputs.

