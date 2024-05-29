Iran Says Saudi Arabia Has Expelled 6 State Media Journalists Ahead Of The Hajj After Detaining Them

Iranian state TV described the arrests as beginning over a week ago when three crew members were detained while recording a Quranic reading at the Prophet Muhammad's mosque in Medina. It offered no detail about what sparked their detention, but said the men after “several hours of questioning” ended up held at a police detention center. Two days after that, Saudi police detained a journalist from Iran's Arabic-language Al Alam channel and another state TV journalist after they got out of a car to attend a prayer service with Iranian pilgrims, state TV said. Another radio journalist was detained at a hotel in Medina.