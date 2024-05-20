MEA Refuses Deportation Reports Amid Indian Students’ Protests In Canada Against New Immigration Laws | Explained

Indian Ministry of External Affairs have said that there were no reports of deportation after hundreds of Indian students were seen protesting for more than a week against new changes in provincial laws in Canada's Prince Edward Island.
What Did Ministry Of External Affairs Say?
As per reports, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal denied these protests held by Indian students to be a major problem and said, "A large number of students have gone to Canada to study. The figure is pretty significant. But we haven't come across several students facing deportation."
Adding to it, he stated, "We do not have any updates on that. We are not aware. There may be one case here or one case there. But we don't see any major problem as far as students in Canada are concerned."
What Are New Rules In Canada's PEI?
The recent changes to Prince Edward Island's Provincial Nominee Programme (PNP) have ignited controversy as the province seeks to curb immigration numbers, citing strains on healthcare and housing.
Indian students in PEI have alleged abrupt changes in immigration policies and refusals of work permits.
Despite graduating, allegedly many are facing deportation due to tightened regulations, such as restricting postgraduate work permits to specific sectors like construction and healthcare.
The PEI government decreased the number of people eligible for permanent residency through the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) by 25 percent in 2024 which made the students even more worried.
What Are The Indian Students Demanding?
The Indian students are demanding for an extension of their work permits and a review of recent changes to immigration policies.
They're advocating for a "grandfathered" status, which would exempt them from new regulations based on their previous circumstances. This status recognizes the rights of those who began their immigration process under different conditions, ensuring they're not impacted by later changes.
According to the protesting students, it offers stability and fairness, allowing the individuals to plan their lives with more certainty amidst evolving immigration laws.
The students began to protest on May 9 and have entered their second week of protesting now as they are reportedly calling it a "now or never situation".
They have reportedly called for an assembly meeting scheduled for May 23. The venue for the meeting is 175 Richmond Street in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada.