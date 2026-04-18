Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

Summary of this article
An Indian national was among about 30 migrants deported from the United States and received by Costa Rica as part of the second batch under a third-country deportation agreement.
The group included migrants from several countries such as Brazil, China, Uzbekistan, Romania and Vietnam, who were received by Costa Rican authorities with assistance from international organisations.
The policy has drawn criticism from human rights groups, who argue that deporting migrants to unfamiliar third countries could leave them in uncertain legal situations without support networks.
An Indian national was among a second group of migrants deported from the United States and received by Costa Rica under a controversial immigration arrangement between the two countries, officials confirmed this week. The move is part of a broader U.S. strategy to deport undocumented migrants to “third countries” rather than sending them directly to their countries of origin.
According to reports, the second group consisted of around 30 deportees who arrived in Costa Rica on Friday. The group included individuals from multiple countries such as Brazil, Romania, China, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Ireland, Vietnam, Belarus, and one Indian national, reflecting the diverse nationalities involved in these deportations.
Costa Rican migration authorities and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) assisted the deportees upon arrival, providing basic services including food, accommodation, and logistical support. The migrants have been offered options such as joining the Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) programme, applying for refugee status, or seeking legal residency in Costa Rica if they fear returning to their home countries.
The deportation is part of a March 2026 agreement between the United States and Costa Rica that allows the Central American country to receive up to 25 deported migrants per week who are not Costa Rican citizens. The policy forms part of a broader immigration crackdown by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which has pursued deals with multiple countries to accept deportees from the United States.
Under the arrangement, the United States provides financial support to help Costa Rica manage the migrants during their temporary stay. Costa Rican officials have described the initiative as a form of international cooperation, while critics argue that the policy leaves migrants stranded in unfamiliar countries where they may have no language skills, family networks, or legal support systems.