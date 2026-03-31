Iran Vs Costa Rica LIVE Streaming, International Friendly 2026: Preview, H2H, Where To Watch IRN Vs CRC Match

Iran vs Costa Rica, International Friendly: Know all about the IRN vs CRC international friendly match, including preview, head-to-head record, live streaming details, and more

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Iran Vs Costa Rica LIVE Streaming, International Friendly 2026
Iran Vs Costa Rica LIVE Streaming, International Friendly 2026: Preview, H2H, Where To Watch IRN Vs CRC Match Photo: insta/teammellifootball
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Iran will use the friendly to fine-tune combinations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

  • Costa Rica are in a rebuilding phase and looking to test new players and tactic

  • Check out live streaming and other details for the match

Iran take on Costa Rica in an international friendly on March 31 in Antalya, Turkey, as part of the ongoing four-nation tournament during the FIFA window. The match serves as preparation for both sides, albeit with contrasting objectives heading into the fixture.

Iran, who have already secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, are using these games to fine-tune combinations and build rhythm. However, their recent form has been inconsistent, including a narrow defeat to Nigeria in their previous outing, which exposed some defensive vulnerabilities.

Costa Rica, on the other hand, failed to qualify for the World Cup and are in a rebuilding phase. Their recent results reflect that transition, with just one win in their last ten matches, although they did show resilience in a 2-2 draw against Jordan after coming from behind.

Tactically, the contest presents an interesting contrast. Costa Rica are expected to rely on a compact defensive setup, while Iran’s strength lies in their attacking unit led by experienced forwards like Mehdi Taremi.

Also Check: Spain Vs Egypt LIVE Streaming, International Friendly 2026

With no recent head-to-head meetings and both teams still searching for consistency, this friendly is likely to be closely contested. A low-scoring encounter could be on the cards, with both sides focusing more on structure and experimentation than outright results.

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Iran Vs Costa Rica: Team News

Iran

  • Iran will be without experienced striker Sardar Azmoun, who has been left out of the squad due to off-field controversy ahead of these friendlies.

  • The rest of the squad is largely intact, with key players like Mehdi Taremi available and involved in training sessions in Turkey.

  • There are no major injury concerns reported, but the team has been dealing with external distractions and tight media control during their preparation phase.

Costa Rica

  • Costa Rica do not have any significant injury absentees reported ahead of the match.

  • However, squad rotation and experimentation are expected as they continue their rebuilding phase.

  • Senior players like Keylor Navas remain part of the setup, although defensive inconsistencies have been a concern in recent matches.

Iran Vs Costa Rica: Head-to-Head

  • Total matches: 2

  • Iran won: 1

  • Costa Rica won: 0

  • Draws: 1

Iran Vs Costa Rica: Live Streaming Info

Q

When and where is the Iran vs Costa Rica International Friendly being played?

A

The Iran vs Costa Rica International Friendly will be played on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. In India, the kick-off will take place at 06:30 PM IST. The game will be hosted at the Mardan Stadium.

Q

Where to watch the Iran vs Costa Rica international friendly live in India?

A

One can catch the action of Iran vs Costa Rica on the Sony Sports Network in India. For live streaming, the international friendly match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

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