Spain Vs Egypt LIVE Streaming, International Friendly 2026: Preview, H2H, Where To Watch ESP Vs EGY Match

Summary of this article
Spain take on Egypt in an international friendly at the RCDE Stadium
The La Roja come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Serbia
EGY beat KSA 4-0 with Omar Marmoush getting on the scoresheet
Spain football team will lock horns against Egypt in an intriguing battle between two quality teams at the RCDE Stadium on Wednesday, April 1 (IST). The La Roja are in terrific form and will look to cap off their international friendly calendar with another thumping victory.
Luis de la Fuente side beat Serbia 3-0 in a one-sided affair but the visitor of Mohamed Salah's Egypt, gives them a tougher opposition to play with.
The Pharaohs beat Saudi Arabia 4-0 in their previous game and will be keen to keep that run going against the European champions. Salah's availability will give the match an extra edge, given the quality opponent in Spain.
Spain vs Egypt: Team News
Both teams come into this contest with no injury worry but Hossam Hassan might want to rest his star forward, Salah.
Spain vs Egypt: Head-to-Head
Total matches: 2
Spain won: 1
Egypt won: 0
Draws: 1
Spain vs Egypt: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the Spain vs Egypt international friendly being played?
The Spain vs Egypt international friendly will be played on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. In India, the kick-off will take place at 12:30 AM IST on April 1. The game will be hosted at the RCDE Stadium.
Where to watch the Spain vs Egypt international friendly live in India?
One can catch the action of Spain vs Egypt on the Sony Sports Network in India. For live streaming, the international friendly match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.