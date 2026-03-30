Spain Vs Egypt LIVE Streaming, International Friendly 2026: Preview, H2H, Where To Watch ESP Vs EGY Match

Spain Vs Egypt, International Friendly: Know all about the ESP vs EGY international friendly match, including preview, head-to-head record, live streaming details, and more

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Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
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Fifa International Friendly Match 2026: Spain vs Serbia
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Serbia in Villarreal, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Spain take on Egypt in an international friendly at the RCDE Stadium

  • The La Roja come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Serbia

  • EGY beat KSA 4-0 with Omar Marmoush getting on the scoresheet

Spain football team will lock horns against Egypt in an intriguing battle between two quality teams at the RCDE Stadium on Wednesday, April 1 (IST). The La Roja are in terrific form and will look to cap off their international friendly calendar with another thumping victory.

Luis de la Fuente side beat Serbia 3-0 in a one-sided affair but the visitor of Mohamed Salah's Egypt, gives them a tougher opposition to play with.

The Pharaohs beat Saudi Arabia 4-0 in their previous game and will be keen to keep that run going against the European champions. Salah's availability will give the match an extra edge, given the quality opponent in Spain.

Spain vs Egypt: Team News

Both teams come into this contest with no injury worry but Hossam Hassan might want to rest his star forward, Salah.

Spain vs Egypt: Head-to-Head

  • Total matches: 2

  • Spain won: 1

  • Egypt won: 0

  • Draws: 1

Spain vs Egypt: Live Streaming Info

Q

When and where is the Spain vs Egypt international friendly being played?

A

The Spain vs Egypt international friendly will be played on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. In India, the kick-off will take place at 12:30 AM IST on April 1. The game will be hosted at the RCDE Stadium.

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Spain vs Serbia live score: ESP take on SRB in an international friendly. - AP/Alberto Saiz
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Spanish players celebrate their victory after the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal second leg match between the Netherlands and Spain at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, March 23, 2025. - (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Spain Vs Serbia LIVE Streaming, International Friendly: Preview, Head-To-Head, Where To Watch Today's Match
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Q

Where to watch the Spain vs Egypt international friendly live in India?

A

One can catch the action of Spain vs Egypt on the Sony Sports Network in India. For live streaming, the international friendly match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

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