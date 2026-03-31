Spain Vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Spanish Surge Meets Egyptian Challenge

Spain and Egypt face each other in FIFA International Friendly match at the RCDE Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. X/Spanish Football

Spain Vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the international friendly match between Spain and Egypt at the RCDE Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. The hosts are brimming with confidence after a scintillating 3-0 win against Serbia in their last fixture. Mikel Oyarzabal emerged as a hero with a brace, while Victory Munoz also contributed with one goal in his La Roja debut. Egypt are also on coming into this game with a winning momentum, thrashing Saudi Arabia by 4-0 last week and this fixture will serve as a vital precursor for the Pharaohs before the marquee tournament. Egypt last featured in the FIFA World Cup in 2018 but got eliminated in the group stage.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Mar 2026, 11:41:51 pm IST Spain Vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Match Details Location: Catalonia, Spain Stadium: RCDE Stadium Date & Kickoff Time: March 31, 12:30 AM IST