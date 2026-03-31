Sweden 1-1 Poland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Play‑Offs Final: Zalewski Equalises To Keep White Eagles' WC Dream Alive

Poland's Sebastian Szymanski and Sweden's Benjamin Nygren during a World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Sweden and Poland in Stockholm, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (Pontus Lundahl/TT via AP)

Sweden vs Poland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup play-offs: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sweden vs Poland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Path B clash on Wednesday, April 1 at Strawberry Arena in Solna. For the second time in four years, the two sides meet in a winner-takes-all play-off final, with a place at the 2026 World Cup on the line. Sweden, inspired by Viktor Gyökeres and boosted by home advantage, arrive after a strong semi-final win, while Poland come in confident following their comeback victory over Albania, with Robert Lewandowski leading the charge, setting up a high-stakes clash packed with history and redemption.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Apr 2026, 12:55:30 am IST Sweden Vs Poland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Play‑Offs Final: 38' SWE 1-1 POL Poland winning a corner and then Cash clumsily gives away a foul straight after. The White Eagles are in the ascendancy right now, pressing Sweden back. Blagult need to hold their shape here.

1 Apr 2026, 12:51:51 am IST Sweden Vs Poland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Play‑Offs Final: 33' GOALLLLL | SWE 1-1 POL We have an equalizer! Zielinski slides it through to Zalewski on the left and he tucks it into the bottom right corner. Just like that, all Sweden's good work undone. The White Eagles are alive and this match is wide open again.

1 Apr 2026, 12:45:52 am IST Sweden Vs Poland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Play‑Offs Final: 28' SWE 1-0 POL Poland hit back almost immediately. Kaminski lets fly from outside the box but the Sweden keeper is equal to it. The White Eagles are rattled and they know it. They need a response fast.

1 Apr 2026, 12:41:56 am IST Sweden Vs Poland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Play‑Offs Final: 20' GOALLL | SWE 1-0 POL Oh wow, that came out of nowhere! Ayari slides it through beautifully and Elanga doesn't even think twice, left foot, top left corner, absolutely no chance for the keeper. That is a STRIKER'S finish. Sweden are ahead and this place has erupted.

1 Apr 2026, 12:36:31 am IST Sweden Vs Poland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Play‑Offs Final: 17' SWE 0-0 POL Gudmundsson whips one in from the left and Svensson gets his head on it, but it drifts just wide from a tough angle. Promising from Sweden though, they're starting to push forward.

1 Apr 2026, 12:28:25 am IST Sweden Vs Poland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Play‑Offs: 9' SWE 0-0 POL Svensson gives away a cheap foul and Zalewski wins it for Poland in their own half. Nothing too dangerous, but Sweden need to be smarter than that. You can't be handing Poland set pieces, not with Lewandowski lurking around.

1 Apr 2026, 12:27:22 am IST Sweden Vs Poland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Play‑Offs: Game On! AND WE ARE LIVE! Sweden vs Poland, a World Cup spot on the line, it doesn't get bigger than this, folks. One team is going to the World Cup. One team is going home. No pressure, lads. Barely a minute in and Robert Lewandowski has already made his presence felt, and not in the way Poland fans would've wanted. The big man catches a Swedish player and gives away a foul almost immediately. Gustaf Lagerbielke wins it in the defensive half. Calm down, Bobby. Long night ahead. Sweden 0–0 Poland

1 Apr 2026, 12:06:50 am IST Sweden Vs Poland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Play‑Offs: Starting XIs Tillsammans mot VM! 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/qhYh8v6oX7 — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) March 31, 2026 Poland: Grabara (GK), Kiwior, Wisniewski, Bednarek, Kaminski, Cash, Szymanski, Zielinski, Zalewski, Lewandowski, Swiderski

1 Apr 2026, 12:00:34 am IST Sweden Vs Poland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Play‑Offs: Streaming Info India - Sony Sports Network (Telecast)/Sony LIV (Streaming)

USA - Fubo

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Sweden - Viaplay

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