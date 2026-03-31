Sweden 1-1 Poland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Play‑Offs Final: Zalewski Equalises To Keep White Eagles' WC Dream Alive

Sweden Vs Poland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Play‑Offs Final: 38' SWE 1-1 POL
Poland winning a corner and then Cash clumsily gives away a foul straight after. The White Eagles are in the ascendancy right now, pressing Sweden back. Blagult need to hold their shape here.
Sweden Vs Poland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Play‑Offs Final: 33' GOALLLLL | SWE 1-1 POL
We have an equalizer! Zielinski slides it through to Zalewski on the left and he tucks it into the bottom right corner. Just like that, all Sweden's good work undone. The White Eagles are alive and this match is wide open again.
Sweden Vs Poland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Play‑Offs Final: 28' SWE 1-0 POL
Poland hit back almost immediately. Kaminski lets fly from outside the box but the Sweden keeper is equal to it. The White Eagles are rattled and they know it. They need a response fast.
Sweden Vs Poland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Play‑Offs Final: 20' GOALLL | SWE 1-0 POL
Oh wow, that came out of nowhere! Ayari slides it through beautifully and Elanga doesn't even think twice, left foot, top left corner, absolutely no chance for the keeper. That is a STRIKER'S finish. Sweden are ahead and this place has erupted.
Sweden Vs Poland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Play‑Offs Final: 17' SWE 0-0 POL
Gudmundsson whips one in from the left and Svensson gets his head on it, but it drifts just wide from a tough angle. Promising from Sweden though, they're starting to push forward.
Sweden Vs Poland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Play‑Offs: 9' SWE 0-0 POL
Svensson gives away a cheap foul and Zalewski wins it for Poland in their own half. Nothing too dangerous, but Sweden need to be smarter than that. You can't be handing Poland set pieces, not with Lewandowski lurking around.
Sweden Vs Poland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Play‑Offs: Game On!
AND WE ARE LIVE! Sweden vs Poland, a World Cup spot on the line, it doesn't get bigger than this, folks. One team is going to the World Cup. One team is going home. No pressure, lads.
Barely a minute in and Robert Lewandowski has already made his presence felt, and not in the way Poland fans would've wanted. The big man catches a Swedish player and gives away a foul almost immediately. Gustaf Lagerbielke wins it in the defensive half.
Calm down, Bobby. Long night ahead.
Sweden 0–0 Poland
Sweden Vs Poland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Play‑Offs: Starting XIs
Poland: Grabara (GK), Kiwior, Wisniewski, Bednarek, Kaminski, Cash, Szymanski, Zielinski, Zalewski, Lewandowski, Swiderski
Sweden Vs Poland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Play‑Offs: Streaming Info
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