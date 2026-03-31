Austria Vs South Korea LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: KOR Eye Crucial Momentum Against Rising Austrians

Austria takes on South Korea in a FIFA Friendly at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna on Wednesday, March 31, 2026. X/Austria Football

Austria Vs South Korea LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first-ever clash between Austria and South Korea in national friendly match at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. The Austrians are coming off a thumping 5-1 win over Ghana and are making rapid strides at the world stage with their performance. They just gave away one goal during the qualifying stage and are set to make their first appearance in the FIFA World Cup 2026. On the other hand, South Korea suffered a humiliating 4-0 blow against Ivory Coast in their last match and will be desperate to make amends in this match. Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of the match as it happens.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Mar 2026, 11:18:29 pm IST Austria Vs South Korea LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Match Details Location: Vienna, Austria Stadium: Ernst-Happel-Stadion Date & Kickoff Time: March 31, 12:15 AM IST