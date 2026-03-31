Hungary Vs Greece LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: HUN, GRE Goalless At The Break At Puskas Arena

An external view of Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, the Executive Committee of UEFA decided this soccer stadium will host the final match of men's soccer Champions League in 2026. AP

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the international friendly between Hungary and Greece at the Puskas Arena. Both teams aim to fine-tune tactical and physical details, with Hungary looking to assert their style and Greece focusing on defensive solidity and quick counterattacks. Get the live scores and updates from the Hungary Vs Greece, international friendly game at the Puskas Arena, right here

LIVE UPDATES

31 Mar 2026, 11:19:42 pm IST Hungary vs Greece Live Score, International Friendly: HT Half-time at the Puskas Arena as both teams go into the break with no goals to show.

31 Mar 2026, 11:09:30 pm IST Hungary vs Greece Live Score, International Friendly: Ten Minutes Before We Hit HT 35 minutes on the clock and we are ten minutes away from the HT break. It's been a good game between these two sides but have lacked goals. Hungary 0-0 Greece 35'

31 Mar 2026, 11:04:46 pm IST Hungary vs Greece Live Score, International Friendly: Vangelis Pavlidis Effort Blocked Greece's Vangelis Pavlidis sees his effort blocked by the Hungarian defenders as both sides have had shots on goal. Great atmosphere inside the Puskas Arena. Hungary 0-0 Greece 27'

31 Mar 2026, 10:57:29 pm IST Hungary vs Greece Live Score, International Friendly: GRE, HUN Still Deadlocked Hungary have had some close moments in front of GRE goal but nothing to report yet. The game has been played at a faster pace but that's the only thing to talk about. Hungary 0-0 Greece 23'

31 Mar 2026, 10:50:59 pm IST Hungary vs Greece Live Score, International Friendly: HUN Come So Close Milos Kerkez whips in a cross from the left with the ball falling at the feet of Damir Redzic who's shot is blocked by the Greek defence. Great chance that for the hosts but Redzic's effort was a tame one. Hungary 0-0 Greece 16'

31 Mar 2026, 10:45:48 pm IST Hungary vs Greece Live Score, International Friendly: Great Spectacle So Far This has been a great spectacle so far between the two teams. Both teams going for it and not trying to sit back and defend. Hungary 0-0 Greece 12'

31 Mar 2026, 10:41:28 pm IST Hungary vs Greece Live Score, International Friendly: Liverpool Fans Will Take Interest Tonight LFC fans might want to take interest in this game, given their players are playing. Szoboszlai and Kerkez representing Hungary whereas Kostas Tsimikas is on the Greece starting XI. Hungary 0-0 Greece 6'

31 Mar 2026, 10:36:50 pm IST Hungary vs Greece Live Score, International Friendly: Good Start From Greece Great start from the visitors as they have pinned the Hungarian team in their own half. Szoboszlai doing the press but none of his Hungarian teammates join in. Hungary 0-0 Greece 3'

31 Mar 2026, 10:33:39 pm IST Hungary vs Greece Live Score, International Friendly: Dominik Szoboszlai In HUN Starting XI HUN captain Dominik Szoboszlai is in the starting XI and will be key to the gameplay tonight. The Liverpool fans will hope that their star midfielder does not get injured, given their run in Europe coming up soon.