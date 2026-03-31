England Vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Blue Samurai Face Stern Three Lions Test

England lock horns against Japan in an international friendly at the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 X/England Football

England Vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the international friendly between The Three Lions and the Blue Samurai at the iconic Wembley on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. The hosts will enter the match without the services of key players such as Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka amongst others. Thomas Tuchel's men played a 1-1 draw in their last game, which put them under scanner as their underwhelming show was not enough to put the opposition goalkeeper in much trouble let alone winning the game. As for Japan, they beat Scotland 1-0 and will be looking to get one over England in Wembley. The Blue Samurai have some of the top international talent with Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma amongst the names.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Mar 2026, 11:16:30 pm IST England Vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Match Details Location: London, UK Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date & Kickoff Time: March 31, 12:15 AM IST