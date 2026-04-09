FIFA World Cup 2026: England Face New Zealand And Costa Rica In Florida Warm-Ups

Japan's Ayumu Seko, left, and England's Morgan Rogers challenge for the ball during the International friendly soccer match between England and Japan in London, Tuesday, March 31, 2026 . | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Japan's Ayumu Seko, left, and England's Morgan Rogers challenge for the ball during the International friendly soccer match between England and Japan in London, Tuesday, March 31, 2026 . | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth