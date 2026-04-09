FIFA World Cup 2026: England Face New Zealand And Costa Rica In Florida Warm-Ups

FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations see England face New Zealand in Tampa and Costa Rica in Orlando this June, before heading to Kansas City for their tournament basecamp

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Associated Press
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FIFA World Cup 2026 England florida warm-up opponents schedule update
Japan's Ayumu Seko, left, and England's Morgan Rogers challenge for the ball during the International friendly soccer match between England and Japan in London, Tuesday, March 31, 2026 . | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • England will play FIFA World Cup 2026 warm‑up matches in Florida

  • They will face New Zealand in Tampa on June 6 and Costa Rica in Orlando on June 10

  • England will base in south Florida for training before moving to Kansas City, Missouri for the tournament

England will play World Cup warm-up games in Tampa and Orlando in June, the national federation said Thursday.

Thomas Tuchel’s team will play New Zealand at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on June 6 and Costa Rica at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando on June 10.

England is basing itself in south Florida for its preparations for the World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico through June and July.

Its basecamp is in Kansas City, Missouri for the entirety of the tournament.

England is in Group L with Croatia, Ghana and Panama. Its games are in Dallas, Boston and New York/New Jersey.

The Raymond James Stadium hosted Super Bowl LV in 2021 and is home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL team.

MLS team Orlando City and Orlando Pride of the NWSL play at the Inter&Co Stadium.

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