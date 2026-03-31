Iran Vs Costa Rica, International Friendly: FIFA Boss Infantino In Attendance As Team Melli Register Emotional Win

Iran delivered a commanding performance to thrash Costa Rica 5-0 in their international friendly in Antalya on March 31. Ali Gholizadeh opened the scoring early before Mehdi Taremi took charge with two composed penalties, putting Team Melli firmly in control. Mohammad Mohebi added another as Iran raced to a 4-0 lead by half-time, completely dominating proceedings. The second half saw no let-up, with Mehdi Ghayedi scoring the fifth to cap off a one-sided display. Costa Rica struggled to create meaningful chances throughout, as Iran controlled possession and dictated the tempo. The result highlights Iran’s attacking depth and sharpness ahead of upcoming international competitions.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Iran vs Costa Rica Soccer International Friendly 2026 photos-Mehdi Ghayedi
Iran's Mehdi Ghayedi, right, celebrates with teammates their side's fifth goal during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Costa Rica, in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
1/10
Iran vs Costa Rica Soccer International Friendly 2026 photos-Shahriar Moghanlou
Iran's Shahriar Moghanlou, left, vies for the ball with Costa Rica's Jorkaeff Azofeifa during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Costa Rica, in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
Iran vs Costa Rica Soccer International Friendly 2026 photos-Ali Alipour
Iran's Ali Alipour, center, vies for the ball with Costa Rica's defenders during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Costa Rica, in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
Iran vs Costa Rica Soccer International Friendly 2026 photos-Amirmohammad Razaghinia
Iran's Amirmohammad Razaghinia, center, vies for the ball with Costa Rica's defenders during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Costa Rica, in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
Iran vs Costa Rica Soccer International Friendly 2026 photos-Gianni Infantino
FIFA President Gianni Infantino follows a friendly soccer match between Iran and Costa Rica, in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
Iran vs Costa Rica Soccer International Friendly 2026 photos-Mehdi Taremi
Iran's Mehdi Taremi, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's fourth goal during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Costa Rica, in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
Iran vs Costa Rica Soccer International Friendly 2026 photos-Mohammad Mohebi
Iran's Mohammad Mohebi, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Costa Rica, in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
Iran vs Costa Rica Soccer International Friendly 2026 photos-
Iran's players pose for photographer prior a friendly soccer match between Iran and Costa Rica, in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Iran vs Costa Rica Soccer International Friendly 2026 photos-Amir Ghalenoei
Iran's coach Amir Ghalenoei, center, and Iran's Football Federation Vice President Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, left, hold pictures of children allegedly killed in a U.S. and Israel strikes in Iran, before a friendly soccer match between Iran and Costa Rica, in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Iran vs Costa Rica Friendly photos of children allegedly killed in U.S. and Israel strikes in Iran
Iran's players sing the national anthem, holding pictures of children allegedly killed in U.S. and Israel strikes in Iran, before a friendly soccer match between Iran and Costa Rica, in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Iran vs Costa Rica Soccer Friendly 2026 pictures of children allegedly killed in a U.S. strike
Iran's players pose for photographers holding pictures of children allegedly killed in a U.S. strike in Iran before a friendly soccer match between Iran and Costa Rica, in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PBKS Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Connolly, Bartlett Get Titans Near Victory | PBKS - 161/7 (19)

  2. PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal Dominates Shubman Gill Match-Up; Dismisses Him For Fourth Time

  3. PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Why Gujarat Titans Kept Prasidh Krishna As Impact Player

  4. PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman Found Guilty Of Ball Tampering, Suspended For Two Matches

  5. PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Get Toss Update And Playing XI

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  2. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  3. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  4. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  5. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 29, 2026

  2. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  3. Assembly Elections 2026 – Flagship Project: Blue And Red And Black, The Bastions Against BJP Takeover

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Day In Pics: March 30, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Israel-Iran War Updates: Iran's IRGC Threatens To Target US Tech Companies In The Region

  2. Modi Says Govt Working to Shield India From West Asia War Impact

  3. “No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

  4. US Israel Iran War: Iran Confirms Death Of Revolutionary Guards Commander Tangsiri

  5. Russia Concerned Over Possible US Takeover Of Key Afghan Airbase

Latest Stories

  1. Israel-Iran War Updates: Iran's IRGC Threatens To Target US Tech Companies In The Region

  2. Gemini April 2026 Horoscope: Learning Opportunities, Career Focus, Financial Gains And Relationship Harmony

  3. Virgo April 2026 Horoscope: Smart Decisions In Career, Stable Finances And Improved Personal Connections

  4. Libra April 2026 Horoscope: Balanced Growth In Career, Financial Improvement And Meaningful Relationships

  5. Cancer April 2026 Horoscope: Emotional Strength, Career Clarity, Financial Planning And Family Support

  6. Euphoria Season 3 New Trailer Shows Zendaya's Rue Being Investigated By DEA Agents

  7. Rahul Banerjee Death: AICWA Demands FIR, Judicial Inquiry Against Producers, Rs 1 Crore Compensation To Actor's Family

  8. Leo April 2026 Horoscope: Leadership Success, Financial Confidence, Romantic Energy And Health Awareness