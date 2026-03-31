Iran Vs Costa Rica, International Friendly: FIFA Boss Infantino In Attendance As Team Melli Register Emotional Win
Iran delivered a commanding performance to thrash Costa Rica 5-0 in their international friendly in Antalya on March 31. Ali Gholizadeh opened the scoring early before Mehdi Taremi took charge with two composed penalties, putting Team Melli firmly in control. Mohammad Mohebi added another as Iran raced to a 4-0 lead by half-time, completely dominating proceedings. The second half saw no let-up, with Mehdi Ghayedi scoring the fifth to cap off a one-sided display. Costa Rica struggled to create meaningful chances throughout, as Iran controlled possession and dictated the tempo. The result highlights Iran’s attacking depth and sharpness ahead of upcoming international competitions.
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