Iran Vs Costa Rica Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Los Ticos Aim To Build Momentum After Recent Draw X/teammellifootball
Iran face Costa Rica in an international friendly on March 31 at the Mardan Stadyumu in Antalya, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM IST. Both sides enter the contest looking to fine-tune combinations during the FIFA window, with Iran focusing on World Cup preparations after already securing qualification, while Costa Rica continue their rebuilding phase. Iran’s attacking strength, led by experienced forwards, contrasts with Costa Rica’s compact and defensive approach, setting up a tactical battle. With limited recent meetings between the two sides and both teams experimenting with line-ups, this fixture is expected to be closely contested, with emphasis on structure and rhythm rather than outright results.
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Iran Vs Costa Rica Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details
Location: Antalya, Turkey
Stadium: Mardan Stadyumu
Date & Kickoff time: Tuesday, Mar 31 – 06:30 pm IST
Iran Vs Costa Rica Live Score, International Friendly: Welcome
Welcome to live coverage of Iran vs Costa Rica in this FIFA International Friendly 2026 clash from Antalya. Stay tuned for team news, kickoff updates, and all the key moments as they unfold.