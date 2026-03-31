Iran Vs Costa Rica Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Los Ticos Aim To Build Momentum After Recent Draw X/teammellifootball

Iran face Costa Rica in an international friendly on March 31 at the Mardan Stadyumu in Antalya, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM IST. Both sides enter the contest looking to fine-tune combinations during the FIFA window, with Iran focusing on World Cup preparations after already securing qualification, while Costa Rica continue their rebuilding phase. Iran’s attacking strength, led by experienced forwards, contrasts with Costa Rica’s compact and defensive approach, setting up a tactical battle. With limited recent meetings between the two sides and both teams experimenting with line-ups, this fixture is expected to be closely contested, with emphasis on structure and rhythm rather than outright results.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Mar 2026, 04:55:23 pm IST Iran Vs Costa Rica Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details Location: Antalya, Turkey

Stadium: Mardan Stadyumu

Date & Kickoff time: Tuesday, Mar 31 – 06:30 pm IST