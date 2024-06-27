International

Indian-American Doctor Given Mental Therapy, Not Jail, For Murder Attempt On Wife, Kids: 'Psychotic Breakdown'

Dharmesh Patel, a radiologist in California, drove his car, carrying his wife and kids, off a cliff last year after allegedly suffering from a psychotic breakdown, psychologists told a court, adding that he believed his children were at risk of being sex trafficked.

X/@CollinRugg
The family miraculously survived the crash despite the car, a Tesla, falling over 250 feet Photo: X/@CollinRugg
info_icon

An Indian-American doctor will be given mental health treatment instead of jail time for driving his car, with his wife and two children, off a cliff in the United States in an alleged attempt to murder them.

Dharmesh Patel, a radiologist in California, drove his car off a cliff last year after allegedly suffering from a psychotic breakdown, psychologists told the court.

Patel believed his children, aged four and seven, were at risk of being sex trafficked which led him to crash the car, an NDTV report quoted psychologists as saying.

ALSO READ | 'I Was 8 Weeks Pregnant': Wrongly Jailed Indian Woman, Ex-UK Post Office Manager, Rejects Apology

The family miraculously survived the crash despite the car, a Tesla, falling over 250 feet. After being rescued, Dharmesh Patel's wife Neha admitted that he drove the car off the cliff intentionally but testified later that she did not want her husband prosecuted.

According to doctors cited in the report, Dharmesh Patel was suffering from schizoaffective disorder and major depressive disorder weeks before the crash.

Dharmesh Patel was hearing footsteps and thought he was being followed in the weeks before the crash, a psychologist said, adding that "it was paranoid and kind of delusional thinking that he acted on at the time to protect his family from a worse fate."

ALSO READ | Indian-American Motel Manager In Oklahoma Collapses After Getting Punched By Man, Dies - On Cam

"He was concerned that his children were at risk of being kidnapped, possibly for sexual molestation," the psychologist told the court.

On Thursday, a US court came to the conclusion that Dharmesh Patel was eligible for a 'mental health diversion', that allows an accused with mental illness who has committed a crime to get mental health treatment instead of serving jail time.

As per the law,such a provision can only be considered if the illness played a huge role in the crime.

Superior Court Judge Susan M. Jakubowski deemed Patel eligible for the programme based on the doctors' diagnosis and ordered his release to his parents in California.

Dharmesh Patel will have to be monitored with GPS and report to the court once a week. He is also not allowed to travel outside his country and has been asked to surrender his driving license and passport.

The next hearing in the case will be held on July 1.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Parliament: After 'Emergency' Row, Rahul-Modi's Rare Handshake, Joint Address By Prez Today | Key Points
  2. Breaking News LIVE: Sensex, Nifty All-Time High; Cop Issued Notice For Allowing Actor Pavithra Gowda To Wear Makeup In Custody
  3. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: 63 Dead, Opposition AIADMK Suspended From TN Assembly | Updates
  4. Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details
  5. Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain In Parts Of City, NCR Brings Respite From Heatwave
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Make First Public Appearance Post Wedding; Attend Dinner Bash With Family
  2. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About The Dynamics He Shares With His Ex-Wife Konkona Sen Sharma
  3. Shatrughan Sinha Shares Inside Pictures And Videos From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's 'Wedding Of The Century'
  4. 'Here' Trailer Review: Tom Hanks-Robin Wright Reunite After 30 Years In This Love Story Spanning Through Ages
  5. Emma Roberts Insists Those Who Criticise 'Nepo Babies’ Don't See The 'Rejection Along The Way'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024
  2. NBA Draft: French Players Rock - First Time In History A Country Other Than USA Had Three In Top 10
  3. RSA Vs AFG: Afghanistan 'Struggled To Execute Our Plans As Intended’, Concedes Rashid Khan
  4. POR 0-2 GEO, Euro 2024: Georgia Upset Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal To Reach Round Of 16 - In Pics
  5. SA Vs AFG Reactions: South Africa Thrash Afghanistan To Enter Maiden T20 World Cup Final
World News
  1. Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details
  2. Indian-American Doctor Given Mental Therapy, Not Jail, For Murder Attempt On Wife, Kids: 'Psychotic Breakdown'
  3. Bolivia: President Arce Foils Coup Attempt, Names New Army Commander
  4. 'Let's Sit Down And Talk': Pak PM Sharif Extends Olive Branch To Imran Khan Agreeing To Hear About 'Troubles' In Jail
  5. Canada's Claim Of Indian Interference 'Politically Motivated': Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0
  2. Foxconn Refuses To Employ Married Women At Chennai iPhone Plant? Ministry Seeks Report | Details Inside
  3. BJP Veteran LK Advani Admitted To Delhi AIIMS, Condition Stable
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup SF 1: Proteas Zoom Into Maiden Final; Heartbreak For AFG
  5. Wanted Urgent Approval Of Liquor Policy, Met 'South Group' Liquor Baron: CBI Against Arvind Kejriwal In Remand Plea
  6. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News LIVE: Sensex, Nifty All-Time High; Cop Issued Notice For Allowing Actor Pavithra Gowda To Wear Makeup In Custody
  8. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Semi-Final, T20 World Cup Highlights: Proteas Waltz Into First-Ever Final