Indian-American Motel Manager In Oklahoma Collapses After Getting Punched By Man, Dies | On Cam

The victim, identified as Hemant Mistry (59), was reportedly the manager of the motel and was punched by the accused after asking him to leave the property.

X/@DcWalaDesi
A video of the incident showed Mistry falling to the ground as soon as he received a heavy blow by the accused Photo: X/@DcWalaDesi
info_icon

An Indian-American, manager of a motel, died after being fatally punched by a man in United States' Oklahoma this weekend. A purported video of the incident showed both the victim and the accused in a heated argument, reportedly at the motel's parking lot.

The incident was reported at nearly 10 pm on June 22, when the police were called to a motel parking lot near Interstate 40 and Meridian Avenue.

Mistry hailed from Gujarat.

A video of the incident showed Mistry falling to the ground as soon as he received a heavy blow by the accused. Screams could be heard in the background.

(Warning: Disturbing Visuals)

Police told the local media Mistry was taken to a hospital after he fell unconscious on getting punched. He died at nearly 7.40 pm on June 23 in the hospital, police said.

The accused, 41-year-old Lewis. A, was later found at a hotel in the 1900 block of S Meridian Avenue and was arrested.

On June 24, he was held on a $100,000 bond at the Oklahoma County jail on an aggravated assault and battery complaint.

Oklahoma City police told the media it was unclear why the suspect was asked to leave the property.

