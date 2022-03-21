Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

India, Australia Agree Ukraine Shouldn't Divert Focus From Indo-Pacific

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday discussed the situation in Ukraine along with other subjects of mutual interests including terrorism at a virtual summit.

India, Australia Agree Ukraine Shouldn't Divert Focus From Indo-Pacific
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Indian Ministry of External Affairs' Twitter account

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Mar 2022 4:33 pm


Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday highlighted that the conflict in Ukraine should not be a reason for diverting attention from the Indo-Pacific, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.


The Russian invasion of Ukraine figured at a virtual summit between the two prime ministers on Monday. 


At a media briefing, Shringla added that Morrison also expressed his understanding of the Indian position on Ukraine.


There was serious concern about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian situation in Ukraine and both Modi and Morrison emphasised the need for cessation of hostilities and violence in Ukraine, Shringla said. 

Related stories

Russia Must Be Held Accountable: Australian PM Scott Morrison On Ukraine War

Quad Members Accept Indian Position On Ukraine: Australia

Ukraine To Figure In Talks With PM Modi: Australian PM Scott Morrison


Unlike fellow Quad partners - the US, Japan, and Australia, India has not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been maintaining that crisis should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.


Shringla said that India and Australia were keen to finalise the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement as it will unlock new opportunities to expand bilateral trade and investment ties. 


In addition to Ukraine, the two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including shared concerns over terrorism, said Shringla. He added that Modi also referred to the situation in Eastern Ladakh and he emphasised that peace and tranquillity in the region was essential for normalisation of India-China relationship.

With PTI inputs
 

Tags

International National India Australia Quad Nations Indo Pacific Forum Indo-pacific Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Ukraine Crisis Summit Narendra Modi Scott Morrison
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sonam Kapoor Announces Pregnancy; Shares Pictures Flaunting Her Baby Bump

Sonam Kapoor Announces Pregnancy; Shares Pictures Flaunting Her Baby Bump

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years