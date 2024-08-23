In Myanmar, Is India Making The Same Mistake It Did In Bangladesh?

“India is already in touch with the NUG, but that is not enough,” says Rajiv Bhatia, former ambassador to Myanmar. As there is no public acknowledgement of the engagement, little is known about it. Moreover, at what level is the engagement, is an important point. It makes sense only if the contact is with the shadow foreign minister or some such other unity government functionary. The NUG represents the majority Bamar or Burman people who make up the largest ethnic and linguistic group living in the country, and India cannot afford to ignore them. “What is needed is NUG plus,” Bhatia explains. He is referring to the ethnic groups that live along the Indian border like the Kachins, Chins and the people in Rakhine state. “We need to have contact with these groups to ensure effective border management,” adds Bhatia. There have already been accusations in Manipur of foreign nationals from Myanmar crossing over and settling in forest lands of the state. In Mizoram, despite the Union home ministry’s orders that people fleeing the fighting between the Bamar army and the ethnic Chin rebels should not be allowed entry into Mizoram, the state government has hosted around 5,000 Chin refugees who have relations in Mizoram, and have crossed over to escape the fighting.