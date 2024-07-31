International

Myanmar Military Extends Emergency By Another 6 Months

The emergency decree empowers the military to assume all government functions.

Myanmars military is now estimated to control less than half the country|
Myanmar's military is now estimated to control less than half the country| Photo: AP
info_icon

The military regime that seized power in Myanmar 3 1/2 years ago on Wednesday extended the state of emergency in the civil war-wracked country for another six months, saying it needs time to prepare for long-promised elections.

The state of emergency was initially declared when troops ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, 2021, arresting her and members of her National League for Democracy party.

The emergency decree empowers the military to assume all government functions, giving the head of the ruling military council, Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, legislative, judicial and executive powers.

At the moment, military regime is facing its greatest challenge since taking power, as powerful ethnic minority militias and people's defense forces that support Myanmar's main opposition have taken wide swaths of territory in fierce fighting in recent months.

The military is now estimated to control less than half the country, but is holding on tenaciously to much of central Myanmar, including the capital, Naypyidaw, which was recently targeted by small rocket attacks and two bombings.

The extension of the state of emergency was granted by the National Defense and Security Council, after Ming Aung Hlaing argued more time is needed to restore stability to the country and carry out a census in preparations for national elections, state-run MRTV reported.

The plan for a general election is widely seen as an attempt to normalize the military's seizure of power through the ballot box and to deliver a result that ensures the generals retain control.

Critics have already said the military-planned elections will be neither free nor fair because there is no free media and most of the leaders of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party have been arrested.

Under the country's 2008 constitution, drafted by the army, the military can rule the country under a state of emergency for one year, followed by two possible six-month extensions before holding elections.

Wednesday's extension, however, was the regime's sixth, and was again rubber-stamped by the NDSC, which is nominally a constitutional administrative government body, but in practice is controlled by the military. It did not announce the details behind its decision.

Additionally, such extensions are supposed to be endorsed by the country's president, but current acting president Myint Swe last week authorized Min Aung Hlaing to carry out his duties with the NDSC while he is on medical leave.

The military originally announced elections would be held in August, 2023, but has regularly pushed the date back and has recently said they would take place sometime in 2025.

Under the country's constitution, for an election to be held the military has to transfer government functions to the president at least six months before the polls.

The 2021 military takeover was met with widespread nonviolent protests. But after peaceful demonstrations were put down with lethal force, many opponents of military rule took up arms, and large parts of the country are now embroiled in conflict.

The fiercest fighting in recent weeks has been in the northeast, where the ethnic militias from an alliance group claimed last week to have seized Lashio, which houses the major regional military headquarters, and Mogok, the center of the country's lucrative gem-mining industry.

Reports suggest that regime troops continue to hold the regional headquarters but could be forced from Lashio soon.

In Lashio, the main prison gate was reportedly opened over the weekend and more than 200 political prisoners, including Tun Tun Hein, a former deputy speaker of the lower house of Myanmar's parliament and senior member of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party, were released.

Maung Maung Swe, a member of Myanmar's main opposition group, the National Unity Government — whose leadership operates largely from outside the country — told The Associated Press that its forces in Myanmar were providing care for more than 200 of released political prisoners.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Elite List After T20I Series Clean Sweep
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Complete Sri Lanka Whitewash Following Thrilling Super Over Win - Data Debrief
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over To Clean Sweep Series
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen Joins Chelsea
  2. Barcelona 2-2 Man City (4-1 On Pens): Blaugrana Claim Shootout Win In Storm-delayed Friendly
  3. Football Transfer: Southampton Confirm Ben Brereton Diaz Arrival From Villarreal
  4. Everton: Toffees Complete The Signing Of Jake O'Brien From Lyon
  5. Football At Paris Olympics: France Set Up Tasty Quarter-Final Clash With Argentina Following New Zealand Win
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Overcome With Emotion After Yet Another Olympics Comeback Prolongs Career
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: 'NadAlcaraz' Through To Men's Doubles Quarterfinals
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek’s Quest For Roland Garros Glory Continues With Quarterfinals Berth
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Eases To Women's Singles Quarter-Finals
  5. Men's Doubles, Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal Survive Scare To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  2. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  3. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report
  4. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  5. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Over 5,500 People Rescued, Says Kerala CM, Slams Shah For Blaming State For Calamity
  2. Day In Pics: July 31, 2024
  3. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Indian Overseas Bank In CP
  4. Cracks In BJP's Alliance In Karnataka? JD(S) Pulls Out Of Foot March Over 'MUDA' Scam, Kumaraswamy Angry
  5. Bihar: 5-Year-Old Boy Brings Gun To School, Shoots At A Class 3 Student
Entertainment News
  1. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
  2. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  3. Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir And Rima Das’ Film 'My Melbourne' To Open The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
  5. Taapsee Pannu Waves Indian Flag At Paris Olympics 2024 As She Shows Support For Indian Athletes
US News
  1. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  2. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  3. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
  4. Krispy Kreme Olympics Deal: Get Special ‘Go USA Doughnuts’ On July 31
  5. 6 Essential Tips For Solo Travellers
World News
  1. Ex-BBC Presenter Huw Edwards Pleads Guilty To Making Indecent Images Of Children
  2. Ismail Haniyeh Killing: Hamas's 'Major Repercussions' Warning, Israel's Now-Deleted 'Eliminated' FB Post | Updates
  3. Who Is Joaquin Guzman Lopez? Son Of Mexican Drug Lord El Chapo Pleads Not Guilty To Charges
  4. Sri Lanka’s Main Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa Likely To Contest Presidential Polls
  5. Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated: Qatar, China & Others Condemn Hamas Leader Killing; Iran To 'Avenge Cowardly Act'
Latest Stories
  1. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams
  2. Bihar: 5-Year-Old Boy Brings Gun To School, Shoots At A Class 3 Student
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
  5. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Over 5,500 People Rescued, Says Kerala CM, Slams Shah For Blaming State For Calamity
  6. Wayanad Tragedy: Rescuers Face Horror As Dead Bodies In Sitting, Lying Positions Found Inside Homes
  7. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  8. Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE Updates: India's Lovlina Starts Campaign With Win; Deepika Through To Archery Round Of 16