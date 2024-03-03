Imran Khan’s Party Elects Gohar Ali Khan As Its Chairman

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Sunday announced that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected as its chairman following fresh intra-party polls.

The party was forced to hold the election to elect key office holders after its elections of last year were not accepted as legal by the Election Commission of Pakistan which also deprived it of the iconic symbol of cricket bat.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, PTI’s spokesperson and Chief Election Commissioner Raoof Hasan announced that Gohar was elected unopposed as the chairman.