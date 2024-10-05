International

Haiti: At Least 70 Killed, 3000 Displaced In Brutal Gang Attack

A brutal attack on a small town in central Haiti by heavily armed gang members has killed at least 70 people and forced 3000 people to be displaced according to the UN reports.

haiti violence
Haiti Violence Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph
info_icon

The tally of victims killed in this week's brutal attack on a small town in central Haiti by heavily armed gang members has risen to at least 70, the UN human rights office said Friday.

Bodies lay strewn on the streets of Pont-Sondé following Thursday's attack in the Artibonite region, many of them killed by a shot to the head, Bertide Harace, spokeswoman for the Commission for Dialogue, Reconciliation and Awareness to Save the Artibonite, told Magik 9 radio station.

Initial estimates put the number of those killed at 20 people, but activists and government officials have been gradually accessing areas of the town and discovering more bodies. Among the victims is a young mother, her newborn baby and a midwife, Herace said.

“We are horrified by Thursday's gang attacks,” the U.N. Human Rights Office of the Commissioner said in a statement.

It said 10 women and three infants were among those killed, and at least 16 others seriously injured, including two gang members hit during an exchange with police.

The office said gang members reportedly set fire to at least 45 homes and 34 cars.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the deadly attack, which also resulted in the displacement of at least 3,000 people, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

As gang violence continues to spread from the capital Port-au-Prince to other areas, Guterres urged support for the joint effort of the Haitian National Police and the Kenya-led multinational force trying to tackle gang violence, including additional funding, Dujarric said.

The motive remains unclear for what was one of the biggest massacres in the central region in recent years. Attacks of that kind have taken place in the capital of Port-au-Prince, 80% of which is controlled by gangs, and they typically are linked to turf wars, with gang members targeting civilians in areas controlled by rivals. But Pont-Sondé is considered part of Gran Grif's own territory.

The gang was created after former Haitian legislator Prophane Victor began arming young men in the area to secure his election and control over the Artibonite region nearly a decade ago, according to a U.N. report.

Both Victor and the leader of Gran Grif, Luckson Elan, were sanctioned by the U.S. last month.

The gang attacked Pont-Sondé before dawn on Thursday and encountered little resistance, Herace said, though she said that contrary to some reports, police officers did try to repel the gang.

“The gang had total control of the area,” Herace said.

Haiti's government has deployed an elite police unit based in the capital of Port-au-Prince to Pont-Sondé following the attack and sent medical supplies to help the area's lone hospital overwhelmed by dozens of people injured.

“This heinous crime, perpetrated against defenseless women, men, and children, is not only an attack on these victims, but on the entire Haitian nation,” Prime Minister Garry Conille said in a statement Friday.

Gang violence across Artibonite, which produces much of Haiti's food, has increased in recent years.

In January 2023, the Gran Grif gang was accused of attacking a police station in Liancourt, located near Pont-Sondé, and killing at least six officers. Violence unleashed by the gang also forced the closure of a hospital in February 2023 that serves more than 700,000 people.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Overwhelming Favourites AUS-W Meet SL-W In Sharjah
  2. West Indies Squad For Sri Lanka Tour 2024: Seniors Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran Opt Out – Check Who's In
  3. India Vs Pakistan, Women's T20 WC: IND-W Eye Team Tune-Up Ahead Of Key Showdown With Arch-Rivals
  4. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match On TV And Online
  5. Kenya Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, ICC CWC Challenge League A: PNG Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Paul Pogba's Four-Year Doping Ban Reduced To 18 Months After CAS Appeal
  2. Premier League: Man City Boss Guardiola Says He Will Pay For Fans' Banner Asking Him To Stay Amid Uncertain Future
  3. La Liga: Rudiger Lauds 'Ridiculous' Yamal After Sensational Spanish League Start
  4. Serie A: Conte Embracing Napoli Improvements After Como Triumph
  5. Sunderland 2-2 Leeds United: Meslier Howler Gifts Black Cats A Point At Stadium Of Light
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
  2. World Tennis League 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled For Season 3 In Abu Dhabi
  3. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
  4. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  5. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 36.69% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'
  2. Delhi Drug Bust: Dubai Link Unveiled, Look Out Circular Issued For Suspected Businessman
  3. CM Naidu Inaugurates Centralized Kitchen At Tirupati Temple, Addresses Concerns Over 'Prasadam' Quality
  4. In Pictures: Voting Underway In Haryana's 90 Assembly Seats
  5. As Haryana Goes To Polls, Will The Caste Lines Impact Results?
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Major Amazon Tiver Tributary Drops To Lowest Level Due To Drought In Over 122 Years
  2. 'That’s The Thing You Want To Hit': Trump Urges Israel To Hit Iran's Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut And Gaza, Lebanon-Syria Border Closed, US Military Strikes Houthis
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. Middle East Tensions Force UAE Airlines To Cancel Flights: Emirates, Flydubai Suspend Services To Key Destinations | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 36.69% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'