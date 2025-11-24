Haryana DGP Orders Legal Action Against Influencers Glamorising Gang Culture In Songs And Videos

In an official directive issued on November 23 to police personnel across the state, Singh said such content turns criminals into “folk heroes” for young audiences and erodes social values within minutes. Photo: Facebook.com/DGP OP Singh

In an official directive issued on November 23 to police personnel across the state, Singh said such content turns criminals into “folk heroes” for young audiences and erodes social values within minutes. Photo: Facebook.com/DGP OP Singh