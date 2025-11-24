Haryana DGP Orders Legal Action Against Influencers Glamorising Gang Culture In Songs And Videos

Haryana’s Director General of Police, O P Singh, has instructed officers to treat singers and social media influencers who promote gangster lifestyles in their music or content as criminals. He warned such content risks influencing youth and undermining social discipline.

In an official directive issued on November 23 to police personnel across the state, Singh said such content turns criminals into “folk heroes” for young audiences and erodes social values within minutes. Photo: Facebook.com/DGP OP Singh
  • The DGP said artists whose music or videos glorify gang culture, guns or violence should face legal consequences, accusing them of undoing the values taught by parents and teachers.

  • Cybercrime teams are monitoring online platforms closely, and some controversial songs promoting violence have already been removed from social media.

  • The directive forms part of a larger state campaign that also includes passive suppression of crime-glorifying content in press releases and police communications.

Haryana director general of police OP Singh has instructed all district police units to take strict action against singers and social media influencers who glamorise gangster lifestyles through songs, reels and videos that showcase guns, extortion or violent behaviour.

In an official directive issued on November 23 to police personnel across the state, Singh said such content turns criminals into “folk heroes” for young audiences and erodes social values within minutes.

The DGP cited recent examples of music and videos celebrating shooters or depicting extortionists in glorified roles, warning that these portrayals directly encourage impressionable youth to imitate criminal conduct. He emphasised that the police must ensure that online platforms are not used to build support for gangs through flashy visuals or manipulated narratives.

Singh highlighted the state’s recent gains under ‘Operation Trackdown’, noting that police had foiled over 60 murder plots in 18 days, recovered more than 250 illegal weapons and 350 live cartridges, and arrested over 1,500 suspects. He called the operation a “historic achievement” and said the dismantling of gang networks — including financiers, weapon suppliers and shelter providers — was vital to restoring public confidence.

The letter also directed officers to maintain strict surveillance on criminals released from jail to prevent them from regrouping or resuming extortion. Singh instructed units to pursue Arms Act cases with full seriousness and ensure that convictions send a strong deterrent message. “A message must go out that the very weapon they flaunt will send them to prison for years,” he said.

