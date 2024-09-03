International

France: 13 Killed After Migrant Boat Capsizes

France: At least 30 migrants have died or gone missing while trying to cross to the UK this year, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

France boat capsize.(Representational image) |
France boat capsize.(Representational image) | Photo: AP
info_icon

At least 13 people were killed after their boat ripped apart on Tuesday during an attempted crossing of the English Channel in France, reports said.

The mayor of a French coastal town being used in a rescue operation confirmed to AP that 13 migrants are dead.

As per the report, dozens of people plunged into the treacherous waters of the busy channel.

“Unfortunately, the bottom of the boat ripped open,” Olivier Barbarin, mayor of Le Portel near the fishing port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, where a first aid post was set up to treat victims told AP.

Boats carrying migrants (Representational Image) - null
Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Yemen, Dozens Missing

BY

“It's a big drama,” he was quoted as saying.

The report also quoting a maritime rescue official also confirmed to AP that at least 13 migrants were dead.

Etienne Baggio, a spokesman for the French maritime prefecture that oversees that stretch of sea, said “more than 10” people were dead but he didn't have an exact number, report mentioned.

The prefecture said the boat got into difficulty off Gris-Nez point, it said.

Both Baggio and the mayor said rescuers recovered 61 people from the waters, it stated.

Sea temperatures off northern France were around 20 degrees C, or about 68 F, it stated.

At least 30 migrants have died or gone missing while trying to cross to the UK this year, according to the International Organisation for Migration, it added.

At least 2,109 migrants have tried to cross the English Channel on small boats in the past seven days, according to UK Home Office data updated Tuesday, it said.

The data includes people found in the channel or on arrival, it added.

Europe's increasingly strict asylum rules, growing xenophobia and hostile treatment of migrants have been pushing them north, it said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Pope Shutting Out Captaincy Criticism As England Eye Sri Lanka Sweep
  2. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Architect Bangladesh's Stunning Series Win Over Pakistan - In Pics
  3. Bangladesh's First-Ever Test Series Win Over Pakistan: Data Debrief
  4. World Test Championship Final Venue And Dates Announced - Check Details Here
  5. All-Round Bangladesh Outplay Pakistan In Their Own Backyard, Seal Historic Test Series Sweep
Football News
  1. Nations League: Belgium Focused On Future After Disappointing Euros 2024
  2. Virgil Van Dijk To Play For Netherlands Until 2026 World Cup, Says Manager Ronald Koeman
  3. Didier Deschamps On Kylian Mbappe: 'Not Relieved, Knew He Would Regain Scoring Touch'
  4. Premier League: Bruno Fernandes 'Perfectly Aware' Manchester United Not Title Contenders
  5. 'This Is The Right Time', Says Emotional Luis Suarez Upon Announcing International Retirement
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, US Open 2024 Preview: Belarusian 'Doesn't Want To Leave' Early
  2. US Open Day 8 Women's Singles Wrap: Karolina Muchova Continues Impressive Run; Swiatek Too Advances - in Pics
  3. US Open Day 8 Men's Singles Wrap: Sinner, De Minaur Win As Quarter-final Match-ups Finalised - In Pics
  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open: World Number 1 Expecting Slog In QF Clash
  5. US Open: Iga Swiatek 'Feeling Better Everyday' As She Tees Up Jessica Pegula Quarter-Final
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Unpardonable': Centre Moves SC Against Bengal Gov For Non-Cooperation With CISF Personnel At RG Kar
  2. Netflix Updates Credits Of 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ Web Series After Row
  3. Punjab: 3 People Including Woman Shot Dead In Ferozpur; Police Suspect Mutual Rivalry
  4. Amanatullah Khan Sent To 4-Day Custody, ED Alleges AAP MLA Dealt With 'Tainted' Money
  5. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill | What Are The Key Features
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  2. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
  3. What Is ‘Primrose Everdeen’ Dance? The TikTok Trend Every Hunger Games Fan Is Talking About
  4. What To Know About Texas' New Social Media Law Now In Effect
  5. 'Pinnacle Man' Mystery Solved, Frozen Body Identified As Nicholas Paul Grubb
World News
  1. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  2. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
  3. What Is ‘Primrose Everdeen’ Dance? The TikTok Trend Every Hunger Games Fan Is Talking About
  4. What To Know About Texas' New Social Media Law Now In Effect
  5. Russian Strike Leaves 41 People Dead, 180 Wounded In Ukraine's Poltava: Ukranian President Zelenskyy
Latest Stories
  1. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  2. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
  3. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  4. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force
  5. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  6. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
  7. Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final, Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Fifth With 7.28 Meters Throw
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Live Updates: Avani Advances To Final In Shooting; Archer Pooja Enters Quarters; 4 Medal Events Coming Up