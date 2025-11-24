Three Drown as Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Andhra’s Rywada Reservoir

An overloaded boat capsized in Rywada reservoir, leaving three men dead and one survivor.
Police said the boat, meant for two, overturned shortly after travelling 150 metres from shore.
SDRF teams are conducting deep-water search operations as one body has been recovered.
Three persons drowned after their boat capsized in Rywada reservoir in Anakapalli district, a police official said on Monday.
According to police, four men were on the small boat that could accommodate only two.
"Three persons drowned after the boat they were travelling in capsized in the Rywada reservoir on Sunday," the official told PTI.
One person, identified as Jalada Prasad, was the only survivor, they said.
One of the deceased has been identified as Ganjai Jeevan and his body has been retrieved, while search operations are underway for the remaining two others.
As the reservoir is deep, tracing the bodies has become difficult, the official said, adding that State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) teams have arrived at the location and launched search operations.
Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).