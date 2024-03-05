Former Twitter Executives Sue Elon Musk Over Firings, Seek More Than USD 128 Million In Severance

Former senior executives of Twitter are suing Elon Musk and X Corp., saying they are entitled to a total of more than USD 128 million in unpaid severance payments.

Twitter's former CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, Chief Legal Counsel Vijaya Gadde and General Counsel Sean Edgett claim in the lawsuit filed Monday that they were fired without a reason on the day in 2022 that Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter, which he later rebranded X.

Because he didn't want to pay their severance, the executives say Musk "made up fake cause and appointed employees of his various companies to uphold his decision." The lawsuit says not paying severance and bills is part of a pattern for Musk, who's been sued by “droves" of former rank-and-file Twitter employees who didn't receive severance after Musk terminated them by the thousands.

"Under Musk's control, Twitter has become a scofflaw, stiffing employees, landlords, vendors, and others," says the lawsuit, filed in federal court in the Northern District of California. "Musk doesn't pay his bills, believes the rules don't apply to him, and uses his wealth and power to run roughshod over anyone who disagrees with him."

Representatives for Musk and San Francisco-based X did not immediately respond to messages for comment Monday.