Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In 2 Suitcases | What We Know

The Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol, UK has been closed off after human remains were found in two suitcases under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday night.
All cars and pedestrians in the area have been turned away with the bridge blocked off.
Officers were called to the bridge at 11:57 PM on Wednesday after a man was seen acting suspiciously. Within 10 minutes, the man disappeared, leaving behind two suitcases.
"This is a very disturbing incident and I fully recognise the concern it will be causing our communities,'' Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said.
“Our immediate priority is to locate the man who took the suitcases to the bridge, identify the deceased, and inform their next of kin," the commander added further.
Bristol MP Carla Denyer took to social media X regarding the "unsettling event".
Manhunt Underway For Man Who Dumped Suitcases
As per a BBC report, Avon and Somerset Police have made it an "immediate priority" to find the man and identify the human remains.
The taxi driver, which brought the man to the bridge, has been seized and the driver is cooperating with the search.