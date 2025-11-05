Teen Girl Dies of Burns in Delhi’s Ranhola; Man Found Hanging Nearby, Police Probe Possible Link

Investigations are underway to determine whether the two incidents are connected, with forensic evidence and witness statements being examined.

Family of Doctor Found Dead in Satara Seeks SIT Probe, Alleges Political and Police Pressure
  • A 17-year-old girl died after allegedly setting herself on fire following a family dispute in outer Delhi’s Ranhola area.

  • A man was found hanging in a nearby house shortly after; police suspect suicide.

A 17-year-old girl died after suffering severe burn injuries in outer Delhi’s Ranhola area, while a man was found hanging in a nearby house shortly afterwards. Police suspect the man died by suicide.

An officer on Tuesday dismissed claims that the two were in a relationship.

According to police, the girl sustained critical burns after allegedly setting herself on fire following an altercation with her family. She was rushed to hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment. In another lane near her home, a man was discovered hanging under suspicious circumstances.

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Crime teams have inspected both locations, collected forensic samples, and recorded statements from family members and neighbours.

“The cause of the woman's burns and the circumstances leading to the man's death are being investigated from all possible angles,” the officer said.

Police have registered a case and initiated further inquiry to determine whether the two incidents are connected.

(with inputs from PTI)

