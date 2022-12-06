Chinese Spy Ship Yuan Wang 5 Spotted In Indian Ocean Region Ahead Of Indian Missile Test: Report

Chinese spy ship Yuan Wang 5 has entered the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) ahead of an Indian missile test, according to a report.

PTI reports that Yuan Wang 5, known to be fitted with various tracking and surveillance devices, has entered the IOR ahead of a plan by India for a likely test firing a long-range ballistic missile in the Bay of Bengal. Citing people familiar with the development, the report adds that that the Indian Navy is keeping an eye on the movement of the Chinese ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship.

The docking of the ship at Hambantota port in August had triggered a diplomatic row between India and Sri Lanka.

Open source intelligence expert Damien Symon on Monday tweeted that "Yuan Wang 5, #China's missile and satellite tracking vessel has entered the #IndianOcean region."

Yuan Wang 5, #China's missile and satellite tracking vessel has entered the #IndianOcean region pic.twitter.com/m6uQf4XbMX — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) December 5, 2022

There is no official comment on the reports of the presence of the spy ship in the Indian Ocean Region.

As per laid down protocol, India recently issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen/Notice to Air Missions) about a missile test.

It is not clear whether India will go ahead with the plan for the missile test in view of the presence of the Chinese spy ship.

According to experts, the Chinese vessel was last spotted in the Sunda Strait of Indonesia.

The visit of the Chinese ship to the Indian Ocean comes amid increasing concerns over growing forays into the region by Chinese military and research vessels.

India is bolstering defence and security ties in the Indian Ocean with like-minded countries in the backdrop of concerns over China's growing forays into the region, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy.

What's Chinese ship 'Yuang Wang 5'?

China says Yuang Wang 5 is a research vessel meant for scientific purposes. However, it has been reported that it's actually a dual-use ship with military applications. It has been described as a ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship and the US Department of Defence has said that the ship is actually operated by Chinese military.

Yuan Wang 5 is a third-generation vessel of Yuan Wang series that entered service in 2007, according to an India Today report, which adds that this series of ships include "space tracking ships involved in supporting the manned space programme".

What are India's concerns over 'Yuang Wang 5'?

Indian concerns over Chinese spy ship Yuang Wang 5 are two fold. One, India is concern about Chinese foray into what India considers its strategic backyard. Two, Chinese spying activities throuhg the ship.

The Indian government is apprehensive about the possibility of the ship's tracking systems attempting to spy on Indian defence installations. It has also been noted that the ship could also be used to survey the ocean which would help the Chinese in planning submarine operations in the region.

The Hindustan Times noted, "While the so-called research vessels are said to be carrying out hydrological surveys and metal prospecting, fact is that vessels like Yuan Wang 5 are monitoring satellite activity and missile test firing in the region with focus on India, US and Australia."

(With PTI inputs)