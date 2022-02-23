Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Cambodia Vaccinating Ages 3-4 To Fight Omicron Outbreak

After vaccinating adults and older children, Cambodia approved shots for ages 6-11 in September last year as part of reopening its schools.

Cambodia Vaccinating Ages 3-4 To Fight Omicron Outbreak
Cambodia begins vaccination for 3 to 4 year olds to fight Omicron wave AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 9:54 pm

Cambodia began vaccinating 3- and 4-year-olds with Chinese-made Sinovac shots Wednesday after finding young children accounting for many new infections. Prime Minister Hun Sen appealed for parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as they can and said five of his 21 grandchildren and one of his daughters have tested positive for the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“To overcome COVID-19 depends not just on the government or the Health Ministry, but needs the participation of all the people,” Hun Sen said at a groundbreaking ceremony for a wastewater treatment facility on the outskirts of the capital Phnom Penh. He had endorsed the vaccination plan for the younger children last week after health officials found at least 25% of newly reported infections involved children under 5.

After vaccinating adults and older children, Cambodia approved shots for ages 6-11 in September last year as part of reopening its schools. In November, vaccinations for 5-year-olds were approved. More than 80% of Cambodia's almost 17 million people have received at least two shots. China's Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines account for most inoculations.

Related stories

Study Finds Limited Efficacy Of COVID-19 Vaccines Against Omicron

South Korea Approves Pfizer's COVID Vaccine For Ages 5-11

Six African Countries To Receive mRNA Vaccine Technology

A recent sharp rise in the number of cases had driven some residents in Phnom Penh to stock antiviral medication to treat their illness or prepare for the possibility of catching the virus. They have been purchasing Molnupiravir — a pill developed by the pharmaceutical company Merck — which was authorized by the Health Ministry last November for home-based treatment of mild to moderate cases. Cambodia has purchased 4 million pills, suitable for treating 10,000 people. Cambodia's Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 558 new COVID-19 cases and one related death, bringing the nation's totals since the pandemic began to 128,133 cases and 3,023 deaths.

With AP Inputs

Tags

International Cambodia COVID-19 Vaccine Full Vaccination Covid-19 Vaccination Vaccine Vaccination Drive Omicron Omicron Variant Covid 19 Cambodia Phnom Penh
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Roofs Ripped Off Houses As Another Cyclone Hits Madagascar

Roofs Ripped Off Houses As Another Cyclone Hits Madagascar

Pak Scraps Negative COVID-19 Test For Fully Vaccinated Inbound Passengers

Energy Agency: Methane Emissions Higher Than Countries Claim

Thailand Eases Entry Requirements Despite Omicron Threat

Study Finds Limited Efficacy Of COVID-19 Vaccines Against Omicron

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators

A truck carrying wheat from India passes through the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, near Amritsar. India's foreign ministry says it has sent off tons of wheat to Afghanistan to help relieve desperate food shortages, after New Delhi struck a deal with neighboring rival Pakistan to allow the shipments across the shared border.

Afghanistan-Bound Wheat Truck At Attari

Indian nationals come out of the IGI Airport after their arrival by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi.

Indian Nationals Arrive From Ukraine In Air India Flight

An elderly woman leaves as other wait in a queue to cast their votes for Assembly elections, at a polling station in Unnao. Voting for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls is underway in a total of 59 constituencies.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: 4th Phase Polling