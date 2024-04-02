Biden Will Host Muslim Leaders At White House For A Meeting On Gaza And A Scaled-Down Iftar Dinner

For the past two years, Biden has held large receptions to mark Ramadan and Eid at the White House, but those plans were shelved this year amid the war, which has seen more than 30,000 people killed in Gaza, the majority estimated to be civilians. More than 1,200 Israelis were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 last year, and about 250 Israeli troops have died in fighting since then.