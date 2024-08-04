Bangladesh Protests: 32 Killed In Fresh Clashes Between Protestors And Ruling Party Men

At least 32 people were reportedly killed, while hundreds were injured in a fresh violence between protestors and supporters of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party in Bangladesh on Sunday.
On Sunday, on the first day of a non-cooperation movement announced by the students' movement demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, the violence again broke out in the country.
According to news agency—PTI, the clashes broke out this morning when protesters attending a non-cooperation programme to demand the government's resignation faced opposition from the supporters of the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists.
“So far, 32 people have been killed in clashes in 13 districts across Bangladesh,” the report mentioned.
Reportedly, at least five people were killed in Feni, four in Sirajganj, three in Munshiganj, three in Bogura, three in Magura, three in Bhola, three in Rangpur, two in Pabna, two in Sylhet, one in Comilla, one in Joypurhat, one in Dhaka and one in Barisal.
As per reports, Bangladesh government has decided to impose an indefinite countrywide curfew from 6 pm on Sunday.
A government agency has ordered the shutdown of Meta platforms Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram. The mobile operators were ordered to shut down 4G mobile internet, reports said.
The platform Students Against Discrimination has called for an all-out non-cooperation movement from today with the one-point demand of the government’s resignation.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Hasina said those engaging in sabotage across Bangladesh in the name of protest are not students but terrorists and asked people to suppress them with a firm hand.
Hasina called a meeting of the National Committee on Security Affairs at Ganabhaban, the paper reported citing sources from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Most of the shops and malls in Dhaka were closed now amid the protest. Hundreds of students and professionals had gathered at Dhaka’s Shahbagh, blocking traffic on all sides.
The fresh round of clashes erupted days after over 200 people were killed in violent clashes between the police and mostly student protesters demanding an end to the controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971.