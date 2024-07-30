International

Bangladesh Observes National Day Of Mourning For Deaths Of 150 People In Quota Reform Movement

It was on Monday that the Bangladesh government, for the first time, officially acknowledged that 150 people were killed across the country during the students’ unrest over the quota system.

bangladesh protests unrest students supreme court jobs quota
Bangladesh protests | Photo: AP
info_icon

Bangladesh on Tuesday observed a national day of mourning for the 150 people killed in the recent anti-government violence, amid calls for the unconditional release of six coordinators of the quota reform movement within 24 hours.

It was on Monday that the Bangladesh government, for the first time, officially acknowledged that 150 people were killed across the country during the students’ unrest over the quota system.

Nationwide mourning was observed today recalling those who were killed during the quota reform movement. On this day, black badges were worn and prayers were organised in all mosques. Besides, special prayers will be offered in all temples, churches and pagodas across the country, media reports said.

Violence gripped Bangladesh for days when the protests that had started in universities and colleges, quickly turned into a widespread agitation against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government’s policies. The government called in the army to quell protests against job quotas after the unrest left several thousand people, including policemen, wounded and major government installations damaged.

While unofficial media reports claimed more than 180 deaths during the violence, including in police and army action, the government finally acknowledged that there were 150 people killed.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain on Monday announced the government's decision to hold a day of mourning and urged the people to wear black badges to mourn the deaths.

On Tuesday, several eminent civil society members demanded the unconditional release of six coordinators of the quota reform movement, currently in the custody of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch, within 24 hours.

Transparency International Bangladesh Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman made this demand at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Tuesday on behalf of civil society.

During the press briefing, the civil society members raised their 11-point demand, which included a full list of those killed during the quota reform movement, a transparent investigation into the killings under the supervision of high-level UN experts and punishment for the culprits.

People, especially students, opposing the government's decision disagreed and disregarded the appeal and showcased red colour prominently on their social media profiles.

One user Tamanna (@_PinkieFlamingo) on X posted with a prominent red square and said: “Why is our profile red? Because today the government of Bangladesh has announced mourning day, but ordinary students are rejecting it and giving a red profile as an expression.”

She added several hashtags such as #JulyMassacre #RedForJustice #StandAgainstInhumanity #StandRedForStudents and #BloodOnTheirHands.

The month-long protests subsided after the apex Appellate Division of unitary Bangladesh’s Supreme Court on July 21 ordered a massive quota reform, keeping only seven per cent of reserve posts instead of the existing 56 per cent and the government subsequently issued a Gazette notification in line with the order. That keeps 93 per cent of jobs open to candidates on merit.

Meanwhile, all public and private offices will resume their operations as per their normal schedule from Wednesday, The Daily Star newspaper quoted the Ministry of Public Administration as saying.

Following the widespread violence linked to the quota reform movement, the government imposed a curfew beginning at midnight on Friday, July 19. Following the curfew, a general holiday was declared on July 21, 22, and 23.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Waqar Younis Could Take Up Key Role At Pakistan Cricket Board
  2. ICC Women's T20I Latest Ranking: Indian Stars Move Up After Asia Cup
  3. TNPL 2024: Man Refuses To Return Ball After CSG Batter Hits Six Out Of The Ground - Watch Hilarious Video
  4. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Qualifier 1 Match
  5. India To Host T20 Asia Cup In 2025, Bangladesh to Conduct 2027 Edition In ODI Format: ACC
Football News
  1. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
  2. Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
  4. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  3. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Thrilled By Rafael Nadal Win Despite Getting 'Comfortable'
Hockey News
  1. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey LIVE Score, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh Converts Second Penalty Stroke; India Leads At Half Time
  2. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  3. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  4. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  5. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 93 Dead, Body Parts Found In River, Mud; Kerala Declares 2-Day State Mourning
  2. Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh To Make 3-Day Visit To India
  3. UP Assembly Passes Bill To Make Punishments Under Anti-Conversion Law More Stringent
  4. Uran Murder: Man, Who Stabbed 20-Year-Old To Death, Arrested From Karnataka
  5. Another Train Derailment In India Claims 2 Lives
Entertainment News
  1. Sonam Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For 'Incredible' Husband Anand Ahuja: You Are My Rock
  2. Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unseen BTS Pic With Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar As 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Turns 20
  3. Erica Ash Of 'Survivor's Remorse' And 'Mad TV' Passes Away At 46
  4. Robert Downey Jr. To Charge 'Significantly Higher' Than $80 Million For His Comeback As Doctor Doom To MCU: Report
  5. 'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Refuses To Take Gurucharan Singh Back On The Show? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. Man Accused Of Starting Massive California Wildfire Appears In Court, Faces Arson Charges
  2. Can Popular Weight-Loss Medications Help Curb Your Smoking Habit?
  3. 48 Indian Students Deported From US In 3 Years Without Explanation
  4. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
  5. Indian Budget 2024: From Changes In Capital Gains Taxation To Removal Of Indexation Benefit, Know What Has Changed For NRI Investors
World News
  1. Bangladesh Observes National Day Of Mourning For Deaths Of 150 People In Quota Reform Movement
  2. Man Accused Of Starting Massive California Wildfire Appears In Court, Faces Arson Charges
  3. Can Popular Weight-Loss Medications Help Curb Your Smoking Habit?
  4. Southport Stabbing: Taylor Swift Condemns 'Horrendous' Stabbing; Death Toll Rises To 3 Children
  5. Who Is Ana Carolina Vieira? Brazillian Swimmer Kicked Out Of Paris Olympics For Sneaking Out To Meet Boyfriend
Latest Stories
  1. Nirmala Sitharaman's Facepalm Moment During Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Goes Viral
  2. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
  3. 'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Refuses To Take Gurucharan Singh Back On The Show? Here's What We Know
  4. In The Age Of AI, Embracing The Future With Human Intelligence - Interview
  5. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: NHRC Steps In, Popular Institute Drishti IAS Among Those Sealed
  6. Who Is Manu Bhaker? The Indian Shooter Who Won Multiple Medals At Paris Olympics 2024
  7. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 93 Dead, Body Parts Found In River, Mud; Kerala Declares 2-Day State Mourning
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 LIVE: IND Vs IRE Hockey Match Underway; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh Bag Team Pistol Bronze