Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

Global signatories allege ‘genocidal campaign’ against Kurdish-led region, urge constitutional safeguards

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Representational Image
Representational Image AP Photo/Kin Cheung
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Activists from India and abroad issued a solidarity statement supporting women in North and East Syria, alleging a “genocidal campaign” by the interim government and allied factions.

  • The statement flagged kidnappings, sexual violence, and the siege of Kobane, calling the escalation a direct attack on women’s rights.

  • Welcoming a January 30 ceasefire, signatories demanded sustainable peace that guarantees Kurdish rights and protects the region’s democratic framework.

Activists from India and abroad on Saturday issued a statement expressing solidarity with the women of North and East Syria (Rojava), under attack from the country's interim government, as they called for lasting peace in the region.

The signatories claimed that the Syrian Interim Government and fundamentalist groups are currently waging a "genocidal campaign of destruction" against the "Democratic Autonomous Administration," which they defined as a unique example of free and equal coexistence governed by women.

"For the past 14 years, the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria – often known as the Rojava revolution – has built a unique democratic project that stands as a model for free and equal coexistence," the activists said.

They claimed that since January 6, the situation has drastically worsened due to the kidnapping and sexual abuse of women by fundamentalist organisations, and that the interim administration, led by interim president al-Shaara, has practically declared war on this democratic process.

The signatories emphasised "systematic violence," "feminicide," and the defilement of women's bodies as weapons of war, claiming that the present increase is a direct attack on women's rights.

The statement specifically mentioned the siege of Kobane, the city where ISIS was defeated, where a blockade resulted in the deaths of multiple children and the cutoff of food, water, and electricity.

Related Content
Related Content
A Feminist Future: The celebrity trial might have jeopardised the #MeToo movement but it is important to once again collectivise and rise - null
A Feminist Outlook: Women's Rights, MeToo, And The Resistance

BY Outlook Bureau

"The current war against the peoples of North and East Syria is an aggression against all of us," activists said, calling on women in India and the rest of the world to recognise this struggle as their own.

They welcomed the January 30 halt to the war, following a period of intense violence, and demanded a sustainable peace that constitutionally guarantees the rights of the Kurdish people and protects the hard-won achievements of the women's revolution.

Economist Jean Dreze, dancer and activist Mallika Sarabhai, filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, former vice-chancellor of Lucknow University Roop Rekha Verma, author Ram Puniyani, and activist Shabnam Hashmi are among the notable signatories to the statement.

Rojava, the mainly Kurdish self-governed region in Northeast Syria, has seen renewed fighting as Syrian government forces and allied groups move to regain control, with shelling and civilian casualties reported despite ceasefire attempts.

The Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reached a ceasefire agreement on January 30 with the goal of maintaining a fighting pause and outlining procedures for the gradual integration of forces and institutions.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Live, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus