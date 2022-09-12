Monday, Sep 12, 2022
75 Indian-American Organizations To Celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’ At US Capitol

Commemorating the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, 75 Indian-American organizations have announced to celebrate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’ at US Capitol from September 14.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Bengaluru
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Bengaluru Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 8:36 am

“This unique US Capitol event will be a hallmark in the festivity of India’s independence, bringing 75 organizations together and showcasing India’s unique culture and diversity,” Jashvant Patel, CEO, US-India Relationship Council and chairman of the organizing Committee, said.

“The Indian diaspora organizations will use this opportunity to remember India’s rich tradition, its heroes, people, and their achievements,” said Patel who is also the president of Sardar Patel Fund for Sanatan Sanskruti.

The Indian-American community has significantly contributed to the US in the past 75 years. The achievements include advancements in healthcare, technology, human rights, sustainability, and environmental health, among others, the organizers said in a statement. 

Innovation is at the forefront, and the US and India -- the oldest and largest democracies -- have worked together to further the relationship in many areas, it said.

Ashok Bhatt, former Water Commissioner, California and vice chair of the organizing committee said India’s Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu will be the guest of honor at Capitol Hill.  Several Congressmen are expected to attend the event.

(Inputs from PTI)

