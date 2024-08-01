International

40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War

With 300 days of war, there seems to be no sign of a truce anytime soon between Israel and Hamas and tensions between the two rival states have now boiled over into the rest of the Middle East, especially after the assassination of top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

Photo: AP
It has been 300 days since Israel declared a war on Palestnian militant group Hamas after a terror attack in southern Israel killed 1,140 people. In response to the Hamas attack, Israel announced a complete siege of the Gaza Strip which has now pushed the Palestinian territory into one of the worst humanitarian crisis ever seen.

With 300 days of war, there seems to be no sign of a truce anytime soon between Israel and Hamas and tensions between the two rival states have now boiled over into the rest of the Middle East, especially after the assassination of top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Iran Orders Attack On Israel After Haniyeh's Killing; Khaled Meshaal Tipped To Lead Hamas | Top Updates

BY Outlook Web Desk

300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War

40,000 Palestinians Killed Since October 7, 2023

As Israel continues to bombard Gaza and Occupied West Bank, the death toll of Palestinian civilians has reached 40,000. Despite orders from the International Court of Justice to scale back its offensive, Israel has only gone deeper.

As per the latest data from the Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 39,445 people, including more 15,000 children have been killed in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli bombardment.

In the Occupied West Bank, at least 594 people have been killed, of which 144 are children.

Mounting Tensions Brew Over To Iran, Lebanon

Following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, tensions between Israel and Iran have skyrocketed. Iran and many other countries have condemned the attack and accused Israel of carrying out an assassination which has put any chances of a ceasefire or end to the Gaza war in jeopardy.

Read | Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated: Qatar, China Condemn Killing Of Hamas Leader; Iran Vows Action For 'Cowardly Act'

While Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, Iran has already stated that it will avenge Haniyeh's death and has ordered a direct attack on Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile in Lebanon, tensions between Hezbollah and Israel have also increased after Tel Aviv held the Lebanese militant group responsible for the rocket attack in annexed Golan Heights which killed 12 children.

In response to the Golan Heights attack, Israel carried out overnight strikes in Lebanon and targeted Hezbollah "terrorist" sites. In the most recent attack, Israel launched a targeted strike in souther Beirut, killing Hezbollah commander Faud Shukr.

Hezbollah Commander Fuad Shukr
Hezbollah Confirms Death Of Top Commander Fuad Shukr In Israeli Strike In Beirut

BY Associated Press

No Sign Of Truce

Amid rising tensions in the region, there seems to be no sign of a truce for Gaza and the 100 remaining hostages being held captive. During his visit to the US, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu angered the families of the Gaza hostages for failing to mention a hostage deal which would guarantee the immediate release of the captives.

Furthermore, with the killing of Haniyeh, Iran and its proxies - Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis - are less likely to agree to any deal which could bring the war to an end, at least not before they "avenge" the death of their close ally and leader.

