Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated: Qatar, China & Others Condemn Hamas Leader Killing; Iran To 'Avenge Cowardly Act'

Following the assassination of Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh, Iran has vowed strict action against the overnight strike in Tehran which killed Haniyeh.
Iran's newly elected president Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the killing of the Hamas leader and stated that the "Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its territorial integrity, honor and honor, and make the terrorist invaders regret their cowardly action."
Qatar, China And More Condemn Killing Of Haniyeh
In the wake of the Hamas leader's killing, countries such as Qatar, China and Turkey have condemned the overnight strike and Haniyeh's assassination.
Taking to social media platform X, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the "perfidious assassination” of close ally and “brother” Haniyeh.
The Turkish President, who has expressed support for Hamas during the war in Gaza, stated that this killing will not "break the Palestinian will".
“This assassination is a vileness that aims to disrupt the Palestinian cause, Gaza’s noble resistance and our Palestinian siblings’ rightful struggle, to break the will of Palestinians, and to intimidate them. However, just as until today, the Zionist barbarism will not reach its goals," stated Erdogan.
China's foreign ministry also condemned the assassination and stated that Beijing is "deeply concerned that this incident may lead to further instability in the regional situation”.
“Gaza should achieve a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire as soon as possible," added spokesperson Lin Jian.
Qatar's foreign ministry has also condemned the killing and stated that it considers his assassination as a "heinous crime".
"The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh … [and] considers it a heinous crime, a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law," read an official statement.
The ministry added that it “affirms that this assassination and the reckless Israeli behaviour of continuously targeting civilians in Gaza will lead to the region slipping into chaos and undermine the chances of peace”.
Malaysia too has condemned violence in the region and urged “all peace-loving nations to join in denouncing such acts”.
Haniyeh’s assassination “underscores the urgent need for de-escalation and reinforces the necessity for all parties to engage in constructive dialogue and pursue peaceful resolutions,” read an official statement from Malaysian Foreign Ministry.
Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in an overnight strike allegedly carried out by Israel. The strike killed the top Hamas leader, who has been on Israel's "kill list" since the start of the war with Hamas in October 2023.