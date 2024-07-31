International

Top Leader Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated In Tehran, Says Gaza's Islamist Group Hamas

The Islamist group Hamas has confirmed the news of its top leader Ismail Haniyeh after Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard informed about the ‘martyrdom’ of the top leader in Tehran. Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian's swear-in ceremony on Tuesday.

Top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
Top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh | Photo: AP
info_icon

In a fresh development adding to the perpetuating conflicts in the Middle-East, Ismail Haniyeh, the top leader of Islamist group Hamas that runs the Palestinian territory of Gaza, has been ‘assassinated’ in Iran's Tehran, a Hamas statement confirmed. Before the confirmation by Hamas, Iran's Revolutionary Guards informed about the ‘martyrdom’ of the top leader.

"With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and combatants of the Resistant Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning [Wednesday] the residence of Mr. Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred," the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps) statement read.

According to Associated Press, Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian's swear-in ceremony on Tuesday.

Israel did not immediately comment. Despite the fact that the official statement highlighted no details on how Haniyeh was killed, Iranian TV analysts promptly started accusing Israel of the assassination as they had vowed to kill Haniyeh and other leaders of Hamas over the group's Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Furthermore, Israel is also suspected of running a years-long assassination campaign targeting Iranian nuclear scientists and others associated with its atomic program. In 2020, a top Iranian military nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed by a remote-controlled machine gun while traveling in a car outside Tehran.

