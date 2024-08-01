International

Hezbollah Confirms Death Of Top Commander Fouad Shukur In Israeli Strike In Beirut

Hezbollah's announcement came after an overnight strike in Tehran that killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, which Hamas and Iran blamed on Israel.

Hezbollah Commander Fouad Shukur
Hezbollah Commander Fouad Shukur Photo: AP
info_icon

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah confirmed Wednesday that Israel killed a top commander after a rare strike in Beirut.

The Iran-backed group said earlier that Fouad Shukur was in the building during the attack on Tuesday, and they were searching for him in the rubble to determine his fate.

Hezbollah's announcement came after an overnight strike in Tehran that killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, which Hamas and Iran blamed on Israel.

Israel said late Tuesday that it had killed Shukur, who it said was behind the weekend rocket attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 youths. The United States also blames Shukur for staging and planning a bombing of a Marine Corps barrack in Lebanon in 1983 that killed 241 American service members.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said at least five civilians — two children and three women — died in the strike in a busy neighbourhood where Hezbollah has political and security operations.

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged fire since October 8, a day after Hamas attacked southern Israel and sparked the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Though Hezbollah issued a rare denial of involvement in the rocket attack Saturday in the town of Majdal Shams, Israel holds the militant group responsible. "Hezbollah crossed a red line,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant posted on the platform X shortly after Tuesday's strike.

The two sides have exchanged near-daily strikes for the past 10 months against the backdrop of the war in Gaza, but they have previously kept the conflict at a low level that was unlikely to escalate into full-on war.

Lebanon's public health ministry said Tuesday's strike in a southern suburb of Beirut wounded 74 people, some of them seriously. The wounded were taken to nearby hospitals. Bahman Hospital near the site of the blast called for blood donations.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that the strike was carried out with a drone that launched three rockets.

"The Israeli enemy has committed a great stupid act in size, timing and circumstances by targeting an entirely civilian area,” Hezbollah official Ali Ammar told Al-Manar TV. "The Israeli enemy will pay a price for this sooner or later.”

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the Israeli attack, saying it hit a few meters from one of the largest hospitals in the capital.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not immediately release a statement, but minutes after the strike sent a photo of the prime minister with his national security adviser and other officials.

The airstrike on Beirut's southern suburb of Haret Hreik — a crowded urban neighborhood where Hezbollah has political and security operations but which is also full of small shops and apartment buildings — damaged several buildings.

The strike hit an apartment building near to a hospital, collapsing half of the targeted building and severely damaging one next to it. The hospital sustained minor damages, while the surrounding streets were littered with debris and broken glass.

Paramedics could be seen carrying several wounded people out of the damaged buildings.

A resident of the suburb whose home is about 200 meters (yards) away said that dust from the explosion “covered everything," and that the glass in his son's apartment was broken.

“Then people went down on the streets," he said. “Everyone has family. They went to check on them. It was a lot of destruction.” He spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern about his security at a tense moment.

Talal Hatoum, a local official with the Shiite Amal Movement, Hezbollah's key political ally in Lebanon, said Tuesday's attack marked a shift in the rules of engagement in the conflict because it caused a significant number of civilian casualties.

The last time Israel targeted Beirut was in January, when an airstrike killed a top Hamas official, Saleh Arouri. That strike was the first time Israel had hit Beirut since the 34-day war between Israel and Hezbollah in the summer of 2006.

Israel had been expected to retaliate for the strike in Majdal Shams, but diplomats had said in recent days that they expected the response to stay within the boundaries of the ongoing low-level conflict between Hezbollah and Israel without provoking all-out war.

Many of them had not expected that Israel would hit Beirut, which might elicit a strike by Hezbollah on a major population centre in Israel. (AP) GSP

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  3. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024, Women's Football Wrap: US, Spain Lead Groups; Brazil's Marta Sent Off In Tears
  2. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Canadian Women's Football Team Advance To Quarter-finals Despite Points Deduction
  4. Serie A: AC Milan Bolster Defence, Sign Strahinja Pavlovic FC Red Bull Salzburg
  5. Emma Hayes' Maintains Unbeaten Start As United States Top Group B At Paris Olympics 2024
Tennis News
  1. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  4. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  3. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Delhi Rain Kills 2, Red Alert Issued; Wayanad Landslides Death Toll Reaches 167
  2. Landslides A Regular Affair In The Fragile Himalayas Of Himachal, Uttarakhand
  3. Wayanad Landslide: Tales Of Loss And Survival From Ground Zero
  4. Himachal Rains: 19 Missing After Cloudburst In Mandi; Teams Deployed For Search And Rescue Ops
  5. Delhi Rains: Mother And Child Drown In Ghazipur, 2 Injured; Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Across City
Entertainment News
  1. Natasa Stankovic Throws Hot Wheels-Themed Party On Agastya's Fourth Birthday, Netizens Troll Her For Not Inviting Hardik Pandya
  2. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
  3. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
  4. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  5. Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir And Rima Das’ Film 'My Melbourne' To Open The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024
US News
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  3. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  4. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  5. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns – And What’s Inside!
World News
  1. ‘Elon Musk, Whoever Messes With Me…’: What's Behind Venezuelan President's Fight Challenge
  2. Iran Orders Attack On Israel After Haniyeh's Killing; Khaled Meshaal Tipped To Lead Hamas | Top Updates
  3. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  4. Cyberattack Caused The Second Microsoft Outage? Tech Giant Says This
  5. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
Latest Stories
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6: Will India Win Any Medal Today? IND's Medal Prospects On August 1
  3. Search For Nirvana: Uncovering The Ancient City Of Kusinara
  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh, Badminton QF Paris 2024 Live Streaming: When To Watch SatChi In Action
  5. Horoscope For August 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  6. Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Killed, 6 Injured In Haridwar; 200 Pilgrims Stranded In Kedarnath Due To Cloudburst
  7. Weather News LIVE Updates: Delhi Rain Kills 2, Red Alert Issued; Wayanad Landslides Death Toll Reaches 167
  8. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams