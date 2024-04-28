International

400 Gates, 5 Runways: Dubai Begins Construction Of 'World's Largest Airport' Terminal

Dubai has started the construction for what will become the "world's largest airport terminal". The new airport - Al Maktoum - will be built on the city's outskirts. The new terminal is being built with the aim to replace Dubai International Airport.

Advertisement

AP
Dubai Begins Construction Of 'World's Largest Airport' Terminal Photo: AP
info_icon

Dubai has started the construction for what will become the "world's largest airport terminal". As per an official announcement from the Dubai Government, construction work for the new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport.

As per Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, once the construction of the terminal is complete, the airport will become the "world's largest" at a cost of around $35 billion.

"We approved the designs for the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, and (are) commencing construction of the building at a cost of AED 128 billion ($34.85 billion)," stated the Dubai ruler.

Advertisement

The Dubai government added that once the terminal if dully operational, it will have a passenger capacity of 260 million per year. As per Sheikh Mohammed, once operational, this airport will be "five times the size of the current Dubai International Airport".

This airport will also feature 400 aircraft gates and five parallel runways. Along with this, Dubai's aviation sector will also see new aviation technologies for the first time.

This new terminal will cost around 120 billion AED or 34.85 billion US dollars

As per Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO of flag carrier Emirates, "the first phase of terminal will be ready within a period of 10 years, with a capacity to accommodate 150 million passengers annually."

Advertisement

Al Maktoum airport will be built on the city's outskirts. The new terminal is being built with the aim to replace Dubai International Airport.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know