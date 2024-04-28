400 Gates, 5 Runways: Dubai Begins Construction Of 'World's Largest Airport' Terminal

Dubai has started the construction for what will become the "world's largest airport terminal". As per an official announcement from the Dubai Government, construction work for the new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport.
As per Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, once the construction of the terminal is complete, the airport will become the "world's largest" at a cost of around $35 billion.
"We approved the designs for the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, and (are) commencing construction of the building at a cost of AED 128 billion ($34.85 billion)," stated the Dubai ruler.
The Dubai government added that once the terminal if dully operational, it will have a passenger capacity of 260 million per year. As per Sheikh Mohammed, once operational, this airport will be "five times the size of the current Dubai International Airport".
This airport will also feature 400 aircraft gates and five parallel runways. Along with this, Dubai's aviation sector will also see new aviation technologies for the first time.
This new terminal will cost around 120 billion AED or 34.85 billion US dollars
As per Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO of flag carrier Emirates, "the first phase of terminal will be ready within a period of 10 years, with a capacity to accommodate 150 million passengers annually."
Al Maktoum airport will be built on the city's outskirts. The new terminal is being built with the aim to replace Dubai International Airport.