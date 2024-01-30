4 Dead, 5 Injured In Blast At Imran Khan's Party Rally In Southwestern Pakistan

At least four people were killed and five injured on Tuesday in an explosion at a political rally of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party in Balochistan, the latest terrorist strike in Pakistan’s restive province.

The blast occurred on Jinnah Road in Sibi city when an election rally of a National Assembly candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was passing through.

The medical superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital in Sibi, Dr Babar, confirmed that four people were killed and five others were injured. The victims were shifted to the civil hospital.