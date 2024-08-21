International

28 Killed As Bus Carrying Shiite Pilgrims From Pakistan To Iraq Crashes In Iran

The pilgrims had been on their way to Iraq to commemorate Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day following the death of a Shiite saint in the 7th century.

Iran bus accident
The crash happened Tuesday night in the central Iranian province of Yazd, said Mohammad Ali Malekzadeh Photo: X/@PakObsOffical
info_icon

A bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashed in central Iran, killing at least 28 people, an official said Wednesday.

The crash happened Tuesday night in the central Iranian province of Yazd, said Mohammad Ali Malekzadeh, a local emergency official, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Another 23 people suffered injuries in the crash, 14 of them serious, he added.

There had been 51 people on board at the time of the crash.

The pilgrims had been on their way to Iraq to commemorate Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day following the death of a Shiite saint in the 7th century.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Rawalpindi
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Adam Gilchrist Believes 'Onus In On Australia' To Prove Home Dominance
  3. Jasprit Bumrah Has Been Best Multi-Format Bowler For Last Five-Six Years, Says Ricky Ponting
  4. ENG vs SL, 1st Test: England To Pay Tribute To Graham Thorpe In Manchester
  5. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Continuity Key For Pakistan Captain Masood Ahead Of Bangladesh Opener
Football News
  1. PFA Awards: Rodri Predicts Player Of The Year Foden Could Be England's Best-Ever
  2. Serie A: Juventus Duo Thuram, Weah Suffer Hamstring Injuries In Opener
  3. Lille 2-0 Slavia Praha: Zhegrova's Second Ensures Strong Lead In Champions League Qualifying
  4. PFA Awards: Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Bunny Shaw Win Top Prizes
  5. Kolkata's Top Three Clubs Unite For The First Time To Demand Justice, Return Of Durand Cup
Tennis News
  1. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  2. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  3. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  5. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: Ex-RG Kar Medical College Principal May Go Through Polygraph Test; Health Services Hit Across Bengal
  2. Bharat Bandh Today Over SC's Quota Ruling; Banks, Markets, Schools Mostly Open | Top Points
  3. RG Kar Protest: Actor, Ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty Gets Rape Threat Over Social Media Post
  4. Beyond Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Rage Against The Machinery
  5. 'Zakir Naik's Extradition To India Can Be Considered If Evidence Submitted': Malaysia PM
Entertainment News
  1. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  2. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  3. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. DNC 2024 Day 2: Ready For Kamala Harris, Says Obama; Michelle Slams Trump's 'Misogynistic, Racist Lies'
  2. TikTok Stars Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate, And Reed Williams’ Relationship Stirs Controversy | Viral Drama Explained
  3. iPhone 16 Pro Leaks Reveal New 'Desert Titanium' Color And Possible Design Changes | See All Color Options Here
  4. Itch Mites Surge: How To Prevent And Treat Itchy Rashes From Cicada Eggs
  5. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
World News
  1. Bangladesh Uproar: A New 'Neighbourhood' Challenge For India
  2. Nepal: Nearly 200 People Killed In 2 Months Due To Rain-Induced Floods And Landslides | Details
  3. DNC 2024 Day 2: Ready For Kamala Harris, Says Obama; Michelle Slams Trump's 'Misogynistic, Racist Lies'
  4. Rise Of The Bangladesh Student Protest
  5. 2 People Missing, Dutch Passenger Rescued As Small Plane Crashes Into Lake Malawi
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Guv To Intervene After Family Faces Trouble; SC Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur